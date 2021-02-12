Manchester United urged to sign Premier League star

Trevor Sinclair has urged Manchester United to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. The 47-year-old believes that the Chelsea academy product is a better player than Fred.

Declan Rice has been one of West Ham United's best players over the last year and has been linked with a move away from the club. Chelsea were the favourites to sign him when Frank Lampard was in charge, but with the Englishman sacked, reports suggest Manchester United are leading the race.

Trevor Sinclair was on talkSPORT this week when he urged Manchester United to sign Declan Rice in the summer. The former Manchester City and West Ham United winger has boldly claimed that the Hammers star would be a more suitable partner in midfield for Scott McTominay as he is a better player than Fred. He said:

"[Tomas] Soucek and Rice keep McTominay out of the West Ham side, whereas Rice walks into the Manchester United side. If that's a big fish in a small pond then I don't quite know what you're talking about, Simon."

"Rice goes alongside McTominay [at Man United]. For me, he's better than Fred and when you look at McTominay going into the West Ham side, he's not going to play in one of the forward midfield positions. Soucek is the top scorer at the football club and there's an argument that Rice is better than McTominay. So for me, your argument's dead."

"Both teams play a 4-2-3-1 so I think the two holding midfielders at West Ham, Soucek and Rice, stay but I think if Rice goes to Manchester United he takes the position of either McTominay or Fred."

Chelsea leave Manchester United leading in Declan Rice race

Chelsea have reportedly decided to back out of the race to sign Declan Rice. Reports suggest that the Blues board were never interested in signing the former academy product from West Ham United, but Frank Lampard was adamant about signing him.

With the Chelsea manager sacked and Thomas Tuchel taking over, the Blues have all but ended their interest in signing the Hammers star.

Manchester United are still interested in signing Declan Rice, but West Ham United are still looking for upwards of £60 million for him, as per reports.