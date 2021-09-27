“He’s not there on holiday” - Manchester United urged to make the most of Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to make the most of Cristiano Ronaldo during his second stint with the club.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Manchester Evening News), Agbonlahor has suggested that Ronaldo is not on a pre-retirement holiday at United and has instead come to win big trophies for the Red Devils.

The former Villa player believes it will be a waste if United finish second or third without a single piece of silverware to their name. Agbonlahor said:

"Ronaldo is not there for three, four or five seasons. He's not there on holiday. He's there to win trophies. He wants to win the Champions League with Manchester United. They want to win the league. If it comes to the end of the season and they finish second or third - and don't win a trophy - that's like a season gone with Ronaldo there, isn't it?"

The pressure of finally winning a trophy for Manchester United has never been higher for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer than since the return of the Portuguese international.

Despite making a positive start to the new season, the Red Devils have now come up short in three of their last four games in all competitions. They lost to BSC Young Boys in the Champions League, against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and then to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

It was a worrying sight to see Cristiano Ronaldo not having a major impact in Manchester United's defeat to Aston Villa. The 36-year-old forward also did not take the injury time penalty United received. Instead it was taken by Bruno Fernandes, who skied the spot kick, handing Aston Villa all three points.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



⚽️ "You need someone to score in the last minute of the game."



✅ "Ronaldo HAS to take that penalty."



Gabby Agbonlahor can't believe that Bruno Fernandes, and not Ronaldo, took that late 😲 "I was astonished!"⚽️ "You need someone to score in the last minute of the game."✅ "Ronaldo HAS to take that penalty."Gabby Agbonlahor can't believe that Bruno Fernandes, and not Ronaldo, took that late #MUFC penalty. 😲 "I was astonished!"



⚽️ "You need someone to score in the last minute of the game."



✅ "Ronaldo HAS to take that penalty."



Gabby Agbonlahor can't believe that Bruno Fernandes, and not Ronaldo, took that late #MUFC penalty. https://t.co/cXvSE0LOnF

Cristiano Ronaldo went goalless for Manchester United for the first time this season

The game against Aston Villa was the first time Cristiano Ronaldo had failed to score a goal for Manchester United. Prior to their defeat against Dean Smith's side, he had netted four goals in three matches for the Red Devils.

Ronaldo scored twice on his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United before netting against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored the Red Devils' first goal in a dramatic 2-1 win over West Ham in the league.

Also Read

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Manchester United on a two-deal contract, with the option of extending it by another year.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee