Manchester United could use Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in Jadon Sancho deal - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly use Jesse Lingard in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga giants are believed to be interested in the English midfielder after his stunning performances while on loan at West Ham United.

According to The Sun, Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their top transfer target once again this summer. Borussia Dortmund are looking for a fee in the region of £100 million, which could be an obstacle for the Red Devils.

The report claims that Manchester United could use Lingard as a makeweight in the deal to sign Sancho. The club value the 28-year-old at £20 million, despite him having just one year left on his deal at Old Trafford.

Jesse Lingard has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 13 Premier League appearances for West Ham since joining David Moyes' side on loan in January. The Hammers are desperate to sign him permanently this summer but will find it difficult to match his £100,000 per week wages.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to take advantage of his current market value rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard might prefer to stay in England rather than join Borussia Dortmund

Jesse Lingard's performances for West Ham United have attracted the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs.

Manchester United would ideally like to send Lingard to Borussia Dortmund in a player-plus-cash deal that would see Jadon Sancho come to Old Trafford.

However, Lingard might prefer to stay in the Premier League, where he is likely to receive offers from a number of teams. West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are all interested in signing the Manchester United academy product this summer.

Manchester United could, therefore, look to use Lingard as a makeweight in a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a ball-playing defensive midfielder this summer and have identified Declan Rice as one of their top targets.