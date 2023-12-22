Manchester United valued player at £25m before signing him for a massive £86m transfer fee - Reports

Manchester United are reported to have massively overpaid for Brazilian winger Antony, apparently splurging over three times what they valued him at. The Red Devils have been involved in some questionable transfer decisions of late, many of which have come to light recently.

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe of INEOS Group is closing in on a 25 percent stake in Manchester United. As a result, there is increased scrutiny into their dealings. An expose by The Athletic revealed a number of anomalies in the running of the club in recent years, but the Antony deal stands out.

Under the management of Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United had comprehensively scouted Antony. They regarded the Brazilian as one in need of a lot of development. Because of this, he was valued at £25 million, with the club prepared to pay this amount if they were ever to sign him.

Over a year later, Erik ten Hag was appointed as manager of the side, and he requested for the signing of the then-Ajax player. Manchester United firmly informed the Dutch club that they would not be prepared to pay over £60 million for the winger.

As the transfer window neared its closure, the Red Devils panicked at their lack of attacking reinforcement. They agreed to sign the Brazil international for £82 million plus £4 million in add-ons, weeks after they refused to pay over £60 million.

Antony has not come close to justifying his huge transfer fee, with issues ranging from form to off-the-pitch problems. The 23-year-old has contributed only eight goals and three assists in 62 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival.

This season, the Brazilian winger has failed to score or assist a single goal for the club in 18 appearances. His performance for the club so far has not justified a £25 million outlay, let alone of £86 million.

Manchester United set for another tumultuous transfer window

In the last few years, Manchester United have had very eventful transfer dealings, as The Athletic revealed. The Red Devils have consistently overpaid for certain players, with the consequences being loan players like Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst.

United signed Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon on loan in the summer, but neither man has contributed enough to the club. Amrabat has featured in 17 matches, across competitions, while Reguilon has taken the field 10 times across events.

United's penchant for loan deals is caused often by poor financial decisions, something Sir Ratcliffe hopes to end.

The Red Devils have at least one transfer window before the takeover is ratified, and they will look to make signings. The club desperately needs attacking firepower, and it remains to be seen who they will end up with.

