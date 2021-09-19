"I'd be in tears" - Manchester United star opens up on injury struggles

Manchester United centre-back Phil Jones has opened up on his injury struggles. The 29-year-old was once one of the biggest prospects at Manchester United and in the Premier League. He even went on to make 27 international appearances for England.

Recurring injuries and poor form resulted in Jones losing his place in Manchester United's starting line-up a couple of seasons ago. The arrivals of Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and most recently Raphael Varane have resulted in Phil Jones becoming an outcast at the club.

The defender recently opened up on the struggles he has faced personally and professionally due to a recent knee injury.

"It was the lowest I've ever been as a human being. I used to come back [from United's training ground] and be in bits. My head was an absolute mess. I'd be in tears. I'd say to Kaya, ' I don't know what to do'. I remember us both crying," Jones told the club's official podcast.

"There were many times I felt an awful dad. You're trying to give your kids energy but you can't. I've done my absolute utmost. From tablets, to my diet, to setting up my house so that everytime I get back from training I'm sitting in recovery boots and have my ice machine ready. Nobody can say, 'You didn't do enough'.

"I'm proud of my career and when it finishes and I'm enjoying my life..[the keyboard warrior] will still be in their mum's spare bedroom, sipping Diet Pepsi that's flat, eating Pot Noodle, sitting in their boxers, tweeting," he added.

Phil Jones has made 224 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United in his ten seasons with the club. The former Blackburn Rovers star has helped Manchester United win the Premier League title, a League Cup and a Europa League during his time with the club

Phil Jones could be one of the fringe players to leave Manchester United in January

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Manchester United are keen to sell some of the club's fringe players over the last few transfer windows to create space in the squad and reduce their wage bill.

The Red Devils sold Daniel James to Leeds United during the summer transfer window for £25 million. Jesse Lingard has less than a year remaining on his current deal with the club and could be available for a bargain fee in January. West Ham are keen on re-signing the England midfielder.

Newcastle United were believed to be interested in signing Phil Jones on a season-long loan in the summer. Steve Bruce could return for the 29-year-old in January after witnessing his side's poor start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

