Manchester United vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news as 26-year-old star returns to training

Team news ahead of the huge clash between rivals Manchester United and Liverpool has been confirmed, as per LiverpoolFC.com.

Red Devils striker Anthony Martial is back in training having impressed during United's pre-season with three goals in five starts.

However, he sustained a hamstring injury and missed both of his side's opening two games of the season.

The Frenchman has made a vital return to training ahead of the game against Liverpool on Monday, August 22.

Meanwhile, Victor Lindelof and Facundo Pellistri have been ruled out.

Erik ten Hag's available squad is similar to the one that lost both their opening games of the season against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

Potential new signing Casemiro will not be eligible to play against the Merseysiders, with the Brazilian unable to be registered in time.

As for Liverpool, Roberto Firmino will make a crucial return to the squad for Monday's game.

The Brazilian striker missed the Anfield side's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace through a slight muscle problem.

He will likely replace club record signing Darwin Nunez following the Uruguayan's red card in the draw with Palace.

Naby Keita has returned to full fitness ahead of the clash with Manchester United. Manager Jurgen Klopp explained:

"Bobby (Firmino) trained completely normal, is ready. Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench, is fully in training, looks really good. All fine."

An injury curse has seemingly hit Klopp's side at the start of the campaign with a number of absentees.

Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher will all miss the encounter with Manchester United.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It was like we had a witch in the building."



Both sides will be looking to get their first win of the season, having begun the campaign in disappointing fashion.

Defeat for either Manchester United or Liverpool puts pressure on Klopp or Ten Hag

Both sides are in need of victory

Manchester United have started the campaign in woeful fashion, losing their first two games 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 at Brentford.

Much of the blame has been cast at the lack of recruitment, but Ten Hag's tactics against Brentford were criticized, with the Dutch tactician seemingly adapting to the Premier League.

The circus surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo continues to take hold, with question marks remaining over the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's future.

That hasn't helped Ten Hag in the slightest, who had a number of issues to deal with at the very start of his tenure.

Meanwhile, Klopp's side have started the season with two draws, including an unremarkable performance against Fulham in a 2-2 outing on August 6.

The Merseysiders are expected to challenge for the title but will need to pick up form if they are to dethrone Manchester City.

