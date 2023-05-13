Manchester United vs Wolverhampton: Where to watch, TV Channel, Live Streaming details and more

In a pivotal encounter that could significantly shift the Champions League slots in the Premier League, Manchester United prepares to host Wolverhampton on Saturday, May 13. The Red Devils find themselves in desperate need of a triumphant outcome to secure their position within the league's elite quartet. With fans itching to watch the game, let's take a look at the important information.

The enthralling clash is slated for a 3 pm BST kick-off on Saturday. The iconic Old Trafford in Manchester will be the theatre of this much-awaited spectacle. Despite the 3 pm blackout rule across English football that bars the live broadcast in the UK, international viewers will have several options to catch the action live.

In India, the game will be aired on Star Sports Select 2. Fans can also live stream the match on JioTV and Hotstar VIP. For the audience in the USA, the live stream will be available on Peacock.

Although UK viewers won't be able to watch the game live, they can still get their football fix later in the day. Highlights of the match will be featured on BBC One’s Match of the Day, airing at 10.30 pm BST on Saturday.

In his inaugural season at the helm of the club, Erik ten Hag has managed to steer Manchester United to a considerable degree of success. However, the intensity of the competition is relentlessly surging, with their long-standing adversaries, Liverpool, hot on their trail.

Recent back-to-back defeats have cast a pall of doubt over Manchester United's Champions League prospects. Given the exceptional form exhibited by Jurgen Klopp's troops, anything short of a victory in this match might throw the Red Devils into a perilous predicament.

On the other side of the pitch, Wolverhampton find themselves in a more comfortable position. With their Premier League status safely secured for another season, they enter this match relieved of the sword of relegation.

Manchester United's magnetic appeal: Erik ten Hag reveals high interest from transfer targets

Erik ten Hag recently revealed a marked shift in the club's appeal to potential transfer targets, compared to last year. In an encouraging development for the Red Devils, Ten Hag affirmed that the club's primary transfer targets are enthusiastic about joining the United ranks.

Despite a decade-long drought in their quest for the Premier League title, Manchester United has shown significant signs of revival under Ten Hag's stewardship.

The Dutch tactician, who took the reins last summer, has been instrumental in steering the club towards a positive trajectory.

Speaking to reporters about the transfer market, he said (via GOAL):

"I see a big difference in comparison with last year. There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players and now many players see the project, what's going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I've noticed that... This year, many quality players really want to come."

