Manchester United want £17 million star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement – Reports

According to Sportsmail, Manchester United are considering signing Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdic as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo returned to play his first match for United this season in their pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford. However, he is reportedly still looking for a move away from the club despite the club claiming that their Portuguese forward is not for sale.

The Red Devils have now been linked to Kaladjic, who will possibly replace Ronaldo should the latter exit the club before August 31. The Austrian forward scored six goals in 15 appearances last season.

The 25-year-old's striking feature is his 6"7 height. He is available for €17 million as per reports. He spent the majority of his last season out injured and currently has only one year left on his Stuttgart contract.

Manchester United have also recently been linked to the 19-year old Slovenian Benjamin Sesko recently. The Red Bull Salzburg forward has scored 13 goals in 41 appearances for his club and can be a decent long-term signing. Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential departure is bound to force the club’s hands into buying a replacement forward for the new season.

Manchester United still tied up in Frenkie de Jong saga

Manchester United are expected to be in the middle of submitting their final bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong. The midfielder is seen as a vital signing by Erik ten Hag, although Joan Laporta recently suggested that Barcelona might not sell him.

The Red Devils, on their part, need a new midfielder. They lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid and could only muster a 1-1 tie against Rayo Vallecano.

Apart from sorting out the midfield, the team is also short on a striker. United will only be left with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial should Ronaldo leave this summer.

Both players were in poor form last season and Ten Hag might be reluctant to start the season without adding another goalscorer. Currently, the club seems focused on bringing an end to the Frenkie de Jong saga, one way or another.

“The fact that he played as a central defender in the other games was not a sign that he was leaving”. Xavi on de Jong: “I don't know if he's going to stay here… I’ve never sent Frenkie a message. There's still time and a lot of things can still happen”.“The fact that he played as a central defender in the other games was not a sign that he was leaving”. Xavi on de Jong: “I don't know if he's going to stay here… I’ve never sent Frenkie a message. There's still time and a lot of things can still happen”. 🔵🔴 #FCB“The fact that he played as a central defender in the other games was not a sign that he was leaving”. https://t.co/KKgtkIa59L

While new signing Christian Eriksen has started off his Manchester United career in style, the base of the midfield has looked weak for a number of seasons. If De Jong does not arrive, the club might be forced to look at alternatives rather quickly.

