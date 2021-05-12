Manchester United want to complete deal for 21-year-old before start of Euro 2020 - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eager to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho before the start of the 2021 European Championship. The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Englishman for well over a year and are ready to resume their pursuit of Sancho this summer.

According to Bild, Manchester United are keen to complete the signing of Sancho before the European Championships next month. Jadon Sancho is likely to be a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the tournament.

Manchester United were desperate to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund last summer, but were unwilling to match the Bundesliga club's £108 million asking price.

Jadon Sancho suffered a slight dip in form at the start of the Bundesliga season, which led many to believe he was unhappy in Germany.

However, the 21-year-old refound his form after the new year. Sancho has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund this season.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc revealed last month that the club and Jadon Sancho have a gentleman's agreement to let the winger leave after this season if they receive the right price.

Manchester United are desperate to sign a top-quality forward to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The Red Devils have improved massively under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season but are still a signing or two away from challenging the likes of Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Manchester United will now have less than a month to complete the deal as reports have suggested that Dortmund could be looking to reach a 'swift agreement' for the player's transfer.

United are also likely to face competition from arch-rivals Liverpool for Sancho's signature.

Jadon Sancho pushing for a transfer this summer. Was unhappy United move didn't materialise last year #mufc https://t.co/Ck6MvNIyy9 — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) May 12, 2021

Manchester United need to sign Jadon Sancho and a defender to challenge for title next season

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Manchester United have had no problem scoring goals this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer currently has a wealth of options in attack and arguably does not need to sign another forward.

The signing of Jadon Sancho would, however, send out a massive statement of intent to all the big clubs in the Premier League and Europe.

🗣 "I think it's [Jadon] Sancho and that's their business done."



@GNev2 doesn't expect Manchester United to try and sign another striker like Haaland or Harry Kane this summer pic.twitter.com/u2u8fUlJl7 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 10, 2021

Manchester United's weakness continues to be in defense. The Red Devils need to sign a top quality centre-back to partner with Harry Maguire if they are to be considered as genuine title contenders next season.