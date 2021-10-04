Manchester United want Serie A star to replace Paul Pogba if contract talks fail - Reports

Manchester United are believed to be interested in AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Red Devils view Kessie as an ideal replacement for Paul Pogba, whose contract with United is set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Gazetta dello Sport, Manchester United are 'pressing' to sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan. The Ivory Coast international has less than a year left on his current contract with Milan. But he has shown no indication of signing a contract extension with the club yet.

Franck Kessie has evolved into one of the best midfielders in Serie A since joining AC Milan from Atalanta in 2019. He spent two years on loan with Milan between 2017 and 2019 prior to his permanent move to the club.

Sport Witness @Sport_Witness #mufc Franck Kessie | Manchester United pushed forward again by Gazzetta, could be a bargain in January or free next summer. sportwitness.co.uk/manchester-uni… Franck Kessie | Manchester United pushed forward again by Gazzetta, could be a bargain in January or free next summer.sportwitness.co.uk/manchester-uni… #mufc

Kessie's physical presence, speed, work rate, tackling, passing and eye for goal make him one of the biggest prospects in Serie A.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for AC Milan last season. That helped the club finish second in Serie A and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven years.

Manchester United could sell Paul Pogba and sign Franck Kessie in January

Atalanta BC vs AC Milan - Serie A

Manchester United's midfield has been a major source of concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The dismal performances of Fred and Scott McTominay in the early stages of this season have raised questions regarding Manchester United's deficiencies in defensive midfield.

To exacerbate matters, Paul Pogba is yet to extend his contract with the club despite enjoying an impressive start to the season. The 28-year-old has less than a year left on his contract with United, and is being heavily courted by Juventus, Real Madrid and PSG. Manchester United could, therefore, look to replace Paul Pogba by signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

Manchester United are unlikely to entertain the prospect of losing Paul Pogba on a free transfer next summer. The Red Devils could look to sell the former Juventus midfielder in January to recoup some of the £89 million they paid to sign him in 2016.

Solskjaer's side could also look to sign Franck Kessie in January. The Ivorian is likely to be available for a bargain price during the winter transfer window if he does not sign a contract extension with AC Milan.

Get Italian Football News @_GIFN Manchester United have entered the race for Franck Kessie, report La Gazzetta dello Sport. There seems to be an unbridgeable gap between Milan and Kessie. getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/milan-and… Manchester United have entered the race for Franck Kessie, report La Gazzetta dello Sport. There seems to be an unbridgeable gap between Milan and Kessie.getfootballnewsitaly.com/2021/milan-and…

Franck Kessie is reportedly seeking a wage deal in the region of €8 million per year ( £132,000 per week). The AC Milan star can operate as a defensive midfielder or box-to-box midfielder, thanks to his technical abilities.

