Manchester United want to sign Real Madrid superstar as an ‘emergency solution’ - Reports

According to a recent report published by Spanish publication Marca, Manchester United have set their sights on Real Madrid veteran Casemiro in an attempt to improve their squad. The Red Devils have made a shocking start to their Premier League campaign and are in desperate need of reinforcements.

With many of their transfer plans falling through, Manchester United have reportedly initiated an emergency solution that could rejuvenate their league campaign. While Casemiro's signing could resolve several of Erik ten Hag's problems, it remains to be seen whether the Brazilian would entertain the possibility of a transfer.

Manchester United currently find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since 1992. The Red Devils have largely failed to meet their transfer objectives and will be in for a difficult campaign if they fail to implement a few quick fixes in the transfer market this month.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have put together a typically robust squad under Carlo Ancelotti and remain one of the contenders to win the UEFA Champions League. Casemiro has been a mainstay in the Los Blancos setup for nearly a decade and is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the moment.

Manchester United contemplate bid for Real Madrid's Casemiro after shocking league results

Casemiro is an impressive midfielder

Real Madrid won their first game of the season comfortably and will look to make the most of their new-look squad. While Los Blancos have signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni, neither player is likely to take Casemiro's place in the starting eleven.

The Brazilian star is the best player in his position at Real Madrid and is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner. Casemiro is contracted to the La Liga champions until 2025 and his signature will not be easy to secure.

Manchester United continue to remain interested in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong but have failed to convince the player of their plans. Despite his history with Erik ten Hag, De Jong reportedly wants to stay at Barcelona and isn't interested in a move to Old Trafford.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Frenkie de Jong after watching that Manchester United performance Frenkie de Jong after watching that Manchester United performance 😅 https://t.co/dMPMEPVI0P

After their 4-0 humiliation against Brentford, the Red Devils have entered crisis mode and are setting up their contingency plans. In addition to Casemiro, the likes of Adrien Rabio and Matheus Cunha have also been linked with a move to the club.

With fans up in arms over recent performances, Manchester United have no time to spare and will need a miracle to keep pace with their rivals in the Premier League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi