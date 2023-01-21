Manchester United want to tie down attacker to longest-contract in club's history: Reports

Manchester United are looking to tie down youngster Alejandro Garnacho to an eight-year-long deal at Old Trafford. Garnacho, 18, has established himself as one of the brightest prospects across Europe with his performances.

His deal with the Red Devils, however, is set to expire in the summer of 2024. There have been reports that Real Madrid are interested in the Spain-born Argentine and want to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amidst the rumors, United are looking to seal the player's future and tie him down to a long-term contract.

According to Mirror, they are looking to offer the player a record eight-year deal. Garnacho's camp, however, is unsure of committing to such a long-term deal. They prefer a four-year-long contract.

Garnacho currently earns £7,000 per week at Manchester United. The sum doesn't justify his role in the team. In 12 appearances for the senior team, Garnacho has scored three goals and provided five assists this season.

His cameo against Manchester City on January 14 helped Erik ten Hag's team launch a sensational comeback win. Garnacho provided the assist for the winner, scored by Marcus Rashford.

The player wants a salary of £40,000 per week in his new deal. The Red Devils, however, are not looking to offer more than £32,000 per week. The club are also looking to include a buyout clause in his contract.

While that stipulation is pretty common among players from other European clubs, Premier League sides don't usually include a buy-out clause in their players' contracts.

United, meanwhile, are set to take on Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash later this evening at the Emirates Stadium. Alejandro Garnacho might play an important part in that game as well.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag provided update on Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has been out of action for a considerable amount of time due to physical and mental health issues. The player finally returned to training with the first team last week.

Ahead of the Premier League showdown against Arsenal, Erik ten Hag provided an update on the former Borussia Dortmund ace.

He told the media (via United's official website):

“I can’t answer that question. He’s making the next step. Yesterday for the first time he was in team training. Team training is the final training before a game, so we will extend that in the coming days, [the] coming week, and then go step-by-step.”

