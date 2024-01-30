Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has said that the Red Devils will remain the biggest club in England despite their struggles this season.

Erik ten Hag's side have floundered in what has been a difficult campaign. They have endured 14 defeats across competitions, with nine of them coming in the league, where they're eighth, 16 points adrift of leaders Liverpool (48) after 21 games.

The Red Devils are out of Europe after finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group and the EFL Cup, where their title defence ended before the quarterfinals. Their only realistic hope of silverware is the FA Cup, where they have reached the fifth round.

Casemiro, though, reckons United's pedigree and history make them the biggest club in the country.

“Manchester United is without doubt a big club," he said (as per Centre Devils).

"It’s not in the best place at this moment in time compared with other clubs like Manchester City or Liverpool. However, Manchester United will always be the biggest club in England because of its history, magnitude, and titles.”

The Red Devils next take on Wolverhampton Wanderers away in the Premier League on Thursday (February 1).

How has Casemiro fared for Manchester United this season?

Casemiro is out injured.

Casemiro has endured an injury-plagued campaign for Manchester United. The 31-year-old has only played 13 times across competitions, contributing four goals and an assist.

However, the Brazil international missed 17 games across competitions before returning to action in the 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round win at fouth-tier side Newport County on Sunday (January 28).

The Red Devils burst to a 2-0 lead inside 13 minutes, thanks to strikes from captain Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo. However, Newport hit back through Bryn Morris and Will Evans either side of the break to restore parity.

To their credit, though, the 13-time Premier League champions regrouped to avoid a major embarassment. Antony opened his account for the season to put United back in front with 22 minutes to go before summer arrival Rasmus Hojlund made sure of the result in the fourth minute of stoppage time.