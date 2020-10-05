Manchester United will bounce back from embarrassing loss, says Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said that he expects a reaction from Manchester United, after his side handed the Red Devils a 6-1 drubbing at Old Trafford.

Mourinho also said that Manchester United are now signing one of the 'top strikers in the world' in Edinson Cavani.

On Sunday, Mourinho returned to Old Trafford to inflict the joint-worst Manchester United defeat in the Premier League era, at a time when the Red Devils have been plagued with various question-marks over their transfer activity, or lack thereof.

Manchester United are expected to announce the signings of Cavani and Alex Telles on transfer deadline day, but that will only finish a summer that was filled with fans' disgruntlement at the way the club was being run, and their approach to transfers.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Mourinho said he had sympathy for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and also predicted United would come back and show a positive reaction to the embarrassing defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I have sympathy for Ole because of the result. I don't remember that I lost by [conceding] six but I lost by five and I lost by four, I know how it hurt.

"I know it's very, very important the winning manager shows sympathy. Of course, I want to win by seven, not by six, don't get me wrong. But sympathy in our behaviour. Today was him, tomorrow it's me.

Manchester United will not be destroyed by defeat, says Mourinho

Tottenham beat Manchester United 6-1

Despite his team ending up on the winning side in this game, Mourinho said that it was not the end of the world for Manchester United, and praised their evolution under Solskjaer so far.

"I can imagine tonight he is not going to sleep very, very well, but this is the hard life for us. But when I look to his team there was an evolution, it's not like he arrives here and the team is improving. They have good players, bought young players. If it's true that Cavani is coming, Cavani is one of the top strikers in the world.

"And Manchester United is Manchester United. It's not this defeat that is going to destroy them, I can imagine they'll react like Manchester United always react.

"I feel sympathy for the result, apart from that no sympathy because he has an incredible job. The players will stick to him if he feels the players like him and will stick with him. They will react, for sure," Mourinho concluded.