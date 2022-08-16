"Manchester United will get spanked by Liverpool" – Pundit offers assessment of struggling Red Devils after Brentford loss

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has said that Manchester United have hit their lowest point with their recent defeat against Brentford ahead of their match against traditional rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils have opened their 2022-23 season in a woeful manner, losing their first two Premier League matches. Erik ten Hag's side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home against Brighton on August 7 and followed it up with a 4-0 loss against the Bees last Saturday (August 13).

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Brentford beat Man United for the first time since 1938.



Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time ever.



A record-breaking start to the season for the Red Devils 🙃 Brentford beat Man United for the first time since 1938.Brighton win at Old Trafford for the first time ever.A record-breaking start to the season for the Red Devils 🙃 https://t.co/JBgtBHSAj0

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan gave his two cents about the current situation at Manchester United and said:

"It is priced in that United will get spanked by Liverpool in their next match. It was not priced in to get beaten by Brighton and Brentford, though. United as a big club is like the Monty Python sketch with the parrot. It is a dead parrot, it no longer exists, it is an ex-parrot."

He continued:

"From the Glazers to the chief executive sitting in the pub negotiating with fans, through to £400 million worth of players on the pitch, not competing in a game, through to a coach who is picking a vertically challenged centre-half to play against 6ft 4in strikers."

"There is nothing about this football club in this moment in time to suggest it is the United that we all know."

Speaking about the Red Devils' performance against Brentford at the weekend, Jordan said:

"You look at that and say, 'Sometimes in life you can't bounce until you hit the bottom,' and I think they hit the bottom against Brentford. I think they hit the bottom tactically, in the players’ cowardice to change the way they played on the pitch."

"They should not be putting a performance out, irrespective of the challenges they have got, with that group of players with that kind of spend pattern, and get beaten in that way by both Brighton and Brentford."

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also yet to register a single Premier League win this season. Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a 2-2 draw at Fulham on the opening matchday and managed to eke out a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Anfield this Monday (August 15).

Manchester United will lock horns with Liverpool at home on August 22.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville rate all of Manchester United’s major signings since 2013! Jamie Carragher & Gary Neville rate all of Manchester United’s major signings since 2013! 👀📝 https://t.co/6shVT2a5LM

How did Manchester United fare against Liverpool last season?

During the 2021-22 season, United lost both of their Premier League contests against bitter rivals Liverpool.

The Red Devils slumped to a humiliating 5-0 defeat at home with Reds superstar Mohamed Salah scoring a 12-minute hat-trick. The Egyptian tormented the Premier League giants again in the reverse fixture, scoring twice in a 4-0 victory at Anfield in April this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar