Manchester United to enter race for Erling Haaland - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly enter the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has been a revelation since joining the club in January last year, and has been heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund in the summer.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Haaland and will compete with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid for the striker's signature.

Haaland joined Dortmund from RB Salzburg in the 2020 winter transfer window. The 20-year-old has scored an astonishing 41 goals and registered 10 assists in just 42 games during his time at Dortmund.

Haaland has scored 25 goals in 24 games this season and led Dortmund to victory over Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie by scoring a brace.

The Norwegian reportedly has a release clause of £65 million, which comes into effect in the summer of 2022. The Bundesliga side are, however, likely to demand a fee in the range of £100 million or more for their star player.

Manchester United, who were close to signing Haaland from RB Salzburg before he chose to sign for Dortmund, are reportedly still interested in landing the striker. The Red Devils currently have a number of options in attack, but are having to rely on the services of Edinson Cavani, who turned 34 last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are looking to sign a more permanent solution in attack and will look to acquire Haaland in the summer. The Red Devils appear to be a couple of signings away from challenging for trophies, and the potential signing of Haaland could finally lead them to silverware.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is following Erling Haaland's progress and believes the Borussia Dortmund striker will have a "fantastic" career. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 13, 2021

Manchester United are unlikely to spend £100 million to sign Haaland and may focus on buying a defender

Sevilla FC v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg One

Manchester United could once again be involved in a drawn-out transfer saga with a Borussia Dortmund player next summer. The Red Devils were heavily linked with a move for Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho last year, although a move never materialised.

Despite their interest in Erling Haaland, it seems unlikely that Manchester United will be willing to spend £100 million to sign the young striker.

Manchester United don enter race to sign Erling Haaland. 👀 #MUFC 🔴⚫️ #FridayMotivation pic.twitter.com/YUQrUf0i7B — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) February 19, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer already has numerous options, such as Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, at his disposal. Instead, the expectation is that Manchester United will focus on signing a defender next summer to partner with Harry Maguire in the centre of defence.