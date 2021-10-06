Manchester United will target the signing of Premier League star next summer - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly prioritize the signing of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice next summer. The 22-year-old has quickly become one of the standout defensive midfielders in the Premier League and is expected to join one of the 'Big Six' in the near future.

According to Rich Fay, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder. The Red Devils have had a long-standing interest in Declan Rice and were linked with a move for the England international this summer. However, United were put off by West Ham's £80 million valuation of the midfielder.

Solskjaer has reportedly grown frustrated with the poor performances of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in defensive midfield. The Norwegian's decision not to prioritize the signing of a top defensive midfielder ahead of the new season was one that baffled fans and pundits. Rich Fay explained:

"Manchester United did not sign a midfielder in the summer because they did not receive a concrete offer for Paul Pogba. The recruitment department were also unconvinced there was an attainable 'game-changing' defensive midfield option in the market."

The Red Devils are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Paul Pogba next summer. The Frenchman's contract with Manchester United is set to expire at the end of the season. Pogba has rejected the opportunity to sign a contract extension and is rumored to be keen to return to Juventus and reunite with Massimiliano Allegri next season.

Manchester United will therefore look to sign Declan Rice as a replacement for Paul Pogba. The 20-time Premier League champions could, however, look for a cheaper alternative to Rice due to West Ham's high demands for the midfielder.

Manchester United could look at Yves Bissouma and Kalvin Phillips as alternatives to Declan Rice

Manchester United could look to Brighton's Yves Bissouma and Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips as cheaper alternatives to Declan Rice if they are unable to afford the England midfielder.

Yves Bissouma has quickly become one of the most in-demand box-to-box midfielders in the Premier League due to his work rate, tenacity and eye for goal.

Phillips, on the other hand, played a starring role for England at Euro 2020 and was one of the standout players for Leeds United in the Premier League last season.

