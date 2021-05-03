Manchester United will sell midfield star if they cannot get him to sign a new deal before the Euros - Reports

Manchester United will reportedly sell Paul Pogba this summer if he fails to agree a new deal with the club.

Paul Pogba’s future has been the subject of speculation as his contract expires in 2022. Manchester United will not want to lose him for free in January or in the summer of 2022.

The Red Devils paid a club-record £89 million to sign Pogba in 2016, and will want to recoup some of that transfer fee they forked out for his services.

The issue is Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola is looking to get his client a bumper new contract that could see him earn around £500,000 a week.

Even for a club the size of Manchester United, that’s a massive contract offer, so they might get rid of another high earner to make Pogba stay.

According to The Sun, Manchester United might offload David De Gea to ensure they can draw up a lucrative new contract for Pogba.

Manchester United want to tie down Paul Pogba to a new deal before the Euros

Manchester United don’t want to delay negotiations with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola and want to see progress before the Euros.

Contract negotiations during the Euros could get tricky, so Manchester United want to ensure they either tie Pogba down to a new deal, or offload him well before deadline day if he does not agree a new deal.

Paul Pogba has put in some stellar displays at Manchester United, but his consistency has been a problem for the Red Devils.

You guys need to realise that Pogba will never be appreciated by the English media and the pundits on Sky such as Souness and Keane.



Anyone that watches, loves & understands football knows just how good Pogba is. pic.twitter.com/S5xTlhSZ1d — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) May 2, 2021

At 28, he is at the peak of his prowess, but is yet to show leadership and quality on a consistent basis for Manchester United to end their Premier League title wait or challenge for the Champions League. On his day, however, is he arguably the best midfielder in the world.

Paul Pogba’s best goal-return was under former manager Jose Mourinho, and he hasn’t been able to replicate that under Solskjaer yet.

The Frenchman scored 13 goals and provided nine assists in a slightly more attacking role under Mourinho during the 2018-19 season. Paul Pogba has been shackled a bit under Solskjaer as the defense has needed more protection from the midfielders.