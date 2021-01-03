Manchester United will only sign players that can have same impact as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United will only make a move for a player if they feel he can make an impact like Bruno Fernandes did when he joined the club from Sporting Lisbon last January.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are expected to have a quiet January transfer window. United are, however plotting a move for Norwich full-back Max Aarons.

Manchester United are focused on adding quality to their squad, and will not make any bids unless it is for one of their top targets. Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are looking to build a team for the future, and believe they are just one or two signings away from doing so.

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League table, equal on points with leaders Liverpool, but are behind on goal difference. The Red Devils are viewed as serious title contenders this season.

Many fans and pundits believe the club already have the strength and quality in their squad to challenge for the title this season. United are, therefore, reluctant to splash large sums of cash this January.

Fernandes has become Manchester United's talisman in his one year at the club. He is viewed as the player can build around to challenge for silverware.

Manchester United to pursue a move for Max Aarons to strengthen their defense

Max Aarons is on United's radar

Manchester United are, however, pursuing a deal for Norwich sensation Max Aarons. Max Aarons has been a revelation for Norwich City since making his debut for the club in 2018. The right-back was one of the standout performers for the Canaries last season, although they were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Aarons was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer, but the deal failed to materialize due to financial reasons. The 20-year-old could now be set for a move to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to sign a new right-back to provide competition for Aaron wan Bissaka.

Norwich will be reluctant to sell their star player as they push for promotion back to the Premier League. It is more likely that Manchester United will focus on selling or loaning out fringe players such as Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, and Sergio Romero in January.