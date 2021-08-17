Why Manchester United will strain every nerve to get Erling Haaland next summer

The electrifying consistency of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland has roped in Manchester United's interest yet again. The Norwegian center-forward has banked on his red-hot form since last season and continued to deliver incredible performances at Signal Iduna Park.

Since joining the Black and Yellows, Haaland has contributed extraordinary numbers to his side. Out of the 61 games that he has played since joining Dortmund in January 2020, he has scored 62 times and tallied up 18 assists.

The 21-year-old's future is under considerable speculation since there is no shortage of super clubs who fancy acquiring such a promising prospect. Haaland was a target for Chelsea over the summer, but ultimately, that move did not materialize. The Londoners then opted to pursue Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

The links between United and Haaland

Premier League giants Manchester United were next in line to consider pouncing on the star. United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær mentored Haaland in the past when he was managing Norwegian side Molde FK. Solskjær will be delighted to see United back the move in next summer's transfer window.

German journalist Raphael Honigstein recently claimed a strong possibility for the expected move next season. While on the Sky Sports Transfer Talk podcast, he said:

“I think Man United by doing a stop-gap deal with [Edinson] Cavani have shown their hand to a certain extent. I think they will push for Haaland next season. They’ll really try to make it happen. They’ll be encouraged by the connection that exists between Haaland and Solskjaer."

The Red Devils have two center-forwards at their disposal. Anthony Martial has put in a hit-and-miss performance, while Edinson Cavani has been a great addition, but is aging. There is no doubt in anyone's mind that United will bring a worthy forward as a replacement for either of them.

Honigstein went on to say:

“The reason I wouldn’t get too excited as a Manchester United fan is because Manchester United thought they had already done a deal with Haaland last time around because of the strong connection between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erling Haaland."

The situation remains in United's favor as the release clause on Erling Haaland will drop to £65m next summer. Dortmund have always been a selling club. And if an offer comes along where they see a profit, they're highly likely to let one of their top stars leave against their projected valuation.

In conclusion, Honigstein said:

"Ultimately, they couldn’t accept the terms of the deal. They weren’t prepared to put in a release clause. Haaland and [Mino] Raiola realized that Dortmund might be a more natural stepping stone before he goes straight into the Premier League when Haaland was still growing as a player.”

Another reason why United will be optimistic about Haaland's signature is their acquisition of Jadon Sancho, his former partner from Dortmund. The duo can tear it up on the pitch week in, week out, producing match-winning performances together.

