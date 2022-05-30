Manchester United willing to make 25-year-old their highest-paid player over Cristiano Ronaldo to complete transfer: Reports

Manchester United have relied heavily on Cristiano Ronaldo this season and are now looking to ease the burden on their talisman by signing several high-profile players. The Red Devils' newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag seems to have a plan in place and is keen on a reunion with his former protege, Frenkie de Jong.

According to reports in Spain, Manchester United are willing to make De Jong their highest-paid player in a bid to convince him to make the switch. The 25-year-old Dutchman currently plies his trade with Barcelona in La Liga and is one of their most important players.

Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today.Barça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. Frenkie de Jong situation. There has been contact with Manchester United, yes - but sources say there's no full/close agreement with Barcelona, as of today. 🇳🇱 #MUFCBarça financial situation could affect Frenkie's future - his priority is UCL football. Erik Ten Hag will push. https://t.co/2eJHJ2XWGM

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest-paid player at Manchester United, and reportedly earns upwards of £385,000 per week at the club. With Ten Hag in charge of their transfer policy, the Red Devils could make a few changes to their wage structure this season.

Frenkie de Jong remains one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world and has several years ahead of him in Europe. De Jong is known for his versatility and could potentially form the core of Manchester United's midfield for years to come.

Frenkie de Jong could replace Cristiano Ronaldo as Manchester United's highest earner

Frenkie de Jong could leave Barcelona this year

Frenkie de Jong has been fairly impressive under Xavi under Barcelona but has not particularly hit the ground running at the Catalan club. The Dutchman has emerged as a goalscoring threat this season, however, and has managed four goals and five assists from his deep-lying midfield position.

Erik ten Hag shares an excellent relationship with the Barcelona midfielder and coached him to his scintillating best as Ajax stormed their way to a Champions League semi-final in 2019.

Frenkie de Jong was virtually unplayable under Ten Hag and an imminent reunion could put Manchester United in the reckoning for a place in the UEFA Champions League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Frenkie de Jong said this in March Frenkie de Jong said this in March 👀 https://t.co/eEdDpq2jyr

Barcelona are in a dire financial situation at the moment and would not necessarily be opposed to selling the Dutch midfielder. Frenkie de Jong is a prized asset just short of his prime, however, and the Red Devils might need to make him their highest-paid player ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo to bring him to the club.

Despite their recent struggles, Barcelona have pulled off something of a turnaround under Xavi and have qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Ralf Rangnick's failure to secure the Red Devils' place in Europe's premier competition could deal a severe blow to Erik ten Hag's transfer plans.

