Manchester United could win the Premier League if they signed Erling Haaland: Gabriel Agbonlahor

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Manchester United could beat Liverpool to the Premier League title if they signed Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils are currently level on points with Liverpool at the top of the league table but could go above the defending champions with a win over 16th-placed Burnley tomorrow night.

Agbonlahor is of the opinion that the Borussia Dortmund striker would make a huge difference for any top team in the Premier League.

Speaking to talkSPORTS, Agbonlahor said:

"You look at the Premier League teams that could do with him now; Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, they could all do with him. What would he do for any of those clubs now? If they had him in January, whoever signed him would win the league."

The former Aston Villa star thinks Erling Haaland is the most complete striker in world football at the moment. Agbonlahor further added that although Premier League clubs have been credited with showing interest in the Norwegian, he feels Bayern Munich or Real Madrid are the favourites to sign the Dortmund man.

"He’s the most complete striker out there for me. We’re talking about Premier League clubs wanting him; I think Bayern Munich or Real Madrid are the favourites to get him," Agbonlahor continued.

"I feel like Borussia Dortmund can ask for whatever they want. If you’re talking about £100million for Sancho, you’re talking £180m for Haaland. You’re talking ridiculous money. He’ll be the most expensive player ever when he leaves Dortmund because he’s getting better.

"He’s learning, he looks hungry. He’s not happy just to be at Dortmund and score goals, he’s trying to improve his game and he’s going to get better and better."

Manchester United interested in signing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Erling Haaland, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being a known admirer of the Norway international.

The Manchester United head coach is reportedly keen on linking up with his compatriot at Old Trafford, having previously coached him during his managerial stint at Molde.

Haaland caught the attention of the footballing world during his time at Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old scored 17 goals in 17 domestic appearances and quickly became the most sought after striker across Europe after netting eight goals in six UEFA Champions League outings.

In December 2019, Borussia Dortmund completed a shock €20 million transfer for the Norwegian, fending off competition from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus and RB Leipzig.

Haaland has continued his scintillating form this season too, scoring 19 goals in just 16 appearances across all competitions for BVB.

On the other hand, Manchester United finally look set to compete for the Premier League, and signing Haaland would undoubtedly boost their title challenge.