Manchester United working towards appointing permanent manager before end of season: Reports

Manchester United are yet to appoint a manager on a permanent basis after parting ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. As it stands, the Red Devils will reportedly select their next permanent coach before the end of the season.

According to Manchester Evening News (MEN), the Premier League giants have already begun the process of identifying their next permanent manager.

The report mentions that there have been developments in Manchester United's managerial search. The club could secure an agreement before the transfer window reopens in the summer.

As per the story, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax's Erik Ten Hag are the leading candidates for the job at Old Trafford. Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has also appeared in the picture. The Red Devils are believed to have informally sounded out the Irishman since Solskjaer was in charge.

As a reminder, Manchester United relieved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of his duties on November 21 last year following a miserable start to the season. Former Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick came in as an emergency option and was in charge for three games.

The Englishman eventually made way for Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed on an interim basis until the end of the season. So far, the German has overseen eight games in charge, recording four victories, three draws and one defeat to his name. If he manages to get the team on the right track in the coming weeks, he'll surely earn consideration for a permanent role.

Could Ralf Rangnick earn a permanent role at Old Trafford?

What next for Manchester United?

While the process of identifying a new manager continues, Manchester United will focus on finishing the season on a strong note under Rangnick. The Red Devils played out a disappointing 2-2 draw with Aston Villa in the Premier League last weekend. They squandered a two goal lead in the second-half as a resurgent Villa snatched away their victory. They will be keen to bounce back immediately.

Also Read Article Continues below

Up next, they'll continue their PL outing with a trip to Brentford on Wednesday. They'll then face West Ham United in the English top flight at the weekend before locking horns with Middlesbrough in the FA Cup next week.

Edited by Aditya Singh