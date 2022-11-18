Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho likes controversial tweet after he was snubbed from Argentina's FIFA World Cup squad

Manchester United young winger Alejandaro Garnacho has caused a stir after liking a controversial tweet that spoke about his exclusion from the Argentina squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old winger is an exciting winger, who arrived at United from Atletico Madrid back in 2020 for a reported fee of £420,000. He has become a first-team squad player over the course of last month under manager Erik ten Hag.

The bad run of form from both Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga has given Garnacho the opportunity to play for Manchester United.

He has registered two goals and two assists this season, with both of his goals coming as winners for the Red Devils. His first goal was the 1-0 difference maker against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

His second strike came against Fulham in United's 2-1 win just prior to the World Cup. He also notched up two assists in Manchester United's 4-2 win against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.

Garnacho might have harbored some late hopes of a national team call up after Joaquin Correa and Nico Gonzalez were injured in the Argentine camp. However, Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni opted for Angel Correa and Thiago Almada as replacements, leaving Garnacho out.

Garnacho liked a controversial tweet soon after this event. The tweet read:

"They didn't summon Garnacho because he's Spanish."

The young winger represented Spain at the U18 level. He switched nationalities in March this year. The player has unliked the controversial post since.

Garnacho is a technically solid player who likes to play a direct game. He made his senior debut last year after being named the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year.

Argentina are in Group C at the World Cup. They are grouped with Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia.

Manchester United stars to feature in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this month

Manchester United will have several players taking part in the 2022 World Cup. Club captain Harry Maguire will likely be a starter for England. Other defenders like Raphael Varane (France), Lisandro Martinez (Argentina), Luke Shaw (England), Diogo Dalot (Portugal), Tyrell Malacia (The Netherlands) and Alex Telles (Brazil) will also be present at the showpiece event.

Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Bruno Fernandes will represent Brazil, Denmark and Portugal respectively in midfield. Fred (Brazil) and Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia) are also set to travel to Qatar.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal, Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Facundo Pellistri are also set to feature for England, Brazil, and Uruguay respectively in the upcoming quadrennial tournament.

