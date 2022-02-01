Manchester United youngster in line for first-team role after AFCON exit - Reports

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri could be in line for more first-team football at Old Trafford during the second half of the season. The 19-year-old was in impressive form for Tunisia during the Africa Cup of Nations. He will now return to Manchester United after his country's 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals of the competition.

According to Manchester Evening News, club officials are reportedly impressed with Hannibal Mejbri's growth and development at the club. The Red Devils will look to provide him with more opportunities during the second half of the season.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has made no secret of his desire to promote young talent during his time with the club. The German manager has integrated Swedish forward Anthony Elanga into the club's first team. Elanga has made eight appearances and scored one goal in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Hannibal Mejbri spent two years with the club's youth academy before making his senior debut last season. He is yet to play a game for Rangnick's side this season, but has been in impressive form for the club's U-23 team.

Mejbri has scored five goals and provided 15 assists in 33 appearances for Manchester United U-23. The midfielder could be given the opportunity to become a regular member of the club's first-team during the second half of this season.

Furthermore, the Red Devils have sent Donny van de Beek on loan to Everton until the end of the season. French midfielder Paul Pogba is currently sidelined due to injury, and has just six months left on his current contract with the club. Pogba is widely expected to run down his deal with Manchester United and become a free agent next summer.

The Red Devils therefore lack cover and competition for the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, which could result in the club promoting players from their youth academy such as Hannibal Mejbri.

Mason Greenwood's legal issues could result in Jesse Lingard getting regular playing time at Manchester United

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood has been arrested over rape and assault allegations. The forward will not train or play for the club until his ongoing case is resolved.

Greenwood's absence and Anthony Martial's loan move to Sevilla until the end of the season could result in Jesse Lingard getting the opportunity to resurrect his career at Manchester United. The 29-year-old has made just nine Premier League appearances and has scored two goals for the Red Devils this season.

Despite fans believing he would fit perfectly into the 'high-intensity' style of football Ralf Rangnick is trying to implement, Lingard has been starved of regular playing time.

The departures of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek, and Mason Greenwood's off-field issues are likely to result in Ralf Rangnick playing Jesse Lingard more often in the coming months.

