Solskjaer says youngsters could feature in Manchester United's upcoming Premier League fixture

Manchester United will play against Leicester City and Liverpool at Old Trafford within a span of approximately 50 hours.
Before the clash with the Foxes, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that he needs to rotate his squad and as such, youngsters could feature in the upcoming game.
Last weekend, the Red Devils came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 away from home thanks to goals from Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani in the second half.
The trio helped Manchester United secure an important comeback victory and qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League (UCL).
Squad rotation is necessary for Manchester United
Acknowledging the short turnaround time in between games, Solskjaer said:
"I wish I could have said “let’s go all out” in all the games but it’s impossible.
"That’s the hard bit for me, knowing that if I do play this XI [selected against Aston Villa] again on Tuesday and Thursday it’s impossible because I run too much of a risk of injuring them."
Manchester United are likely to be without Harry Maguire after the captain suffered an ankle injury during the victory over Aston Villa.
Given that the Red Devils are in contention to win the UEFA Europa League at the end of this month, Solskjaer will want to do everything to ensure that his first-choice players remain fit and sharp until then.
According to Solskjaer's team news, Amad Diallo, Shola Shoretire, Hannibal Mejbri and Anthony Elanga could all be involved in the upcoming game against Leicester City. He hinted:
“They [Amad and Shoretire] are in contention, yeah, definitely and they’re in the first-team squad.
"They’re training with us every day so I would think that some of the young boys will get an appearance definitely. If it’s coming on towards the end or starting, I don’t know because I don’t know how the players will be on Tuesday when we see them.”
The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of league leaders Manchester City.
Should Leicester City beat Solskjaer's side on Tuesday night, the Cityzens will be crowned this season's champions with three matches to spare.
Regardless of the result of the remaining fixtures, Manchester United are guaranteed a spot in the UCL.
Meanwhile, Chelsea, Leicester City, West Ham United and Liverpool are still fighting it out for a place in the European competition next season.