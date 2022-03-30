×
“Mane dunked on Salah again” - Liverpool fans react as Senegal seal World Cup qualification at Egypt’s expense

Sadio Mane's national side defeated Mo Salah's national team to secure qualification for Qatar 2022
Ume Elvis
ANALYST
Modified Mar 30, 2022 06:06 AM IST
Sadio Mane was Senegal's hero as he fired the Teranga Lions to the 2022 FIFA World Cup at Egypt's expense after a tense FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off.

The African champions came into Tuesday's game with a one-goal deficit, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Cairo last Friday.

Hamdi Fathi's early own goal at a packed Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade leveled the tie, and Senegal went on to dominate proceedings for the rest of the match.

However, they could not find a crucial second goal in regular time. Egyptian goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy pulled a string of fine saves to keep his nation in the tie.

Egypt's 1-0 defeat prompted extra-time. They had El Shenawy to thank once more, as the Al Ahly goalkeeper made several fine saves to deny their opponents.

The tie was a rematch of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final. Just like that match in Younde, penalties were needed to decide who would secure their spot in Qatar 2022.

A poor start to the shootout saw both sets of players miss the first four spot-kicks, including Mohamed Salah, who blazed high over Edouard Mendy's goal.

Mostafa Mohamed missed Egypt's fourth attempt to hand the initiative back to Senegal.

#SM10 https://t.co/MfTRz0lj9f

Once again, the onus fell on Sadio Mane to deliver, and the Liverpool man made no mistake from 12 yards. He thumped the ball home through the middle to spark wild celebrations from his compatriots across the country.

The victory guaranteed Senegal qualification for a third FIFA World Cup, marking the first time the country has achieved this feat in consecutive editions.

Liverpool fans share their reactions on social media as Senegal's Sadio Mane triumphs over Egypt's Mohamed Salah

The high stakes involved in Tuesday's game meant that fans around the world watched the two African giants battling for one FIFA World Cup slot.

Another interesting sub-plot was the Liverpool connection, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah being important players for the Reds.

Following the conclusion of the exhilarating encounter, some Koppites took to Twitter to share their reactions to the game.

Here are some reactions to the thrilling game, including those from Liverpool fans:

Sadio Mane the hero once again. Nerves of steel as he fires home from the spot to send Senegal to the World Cup with a 3-1 win on penalties over Egypt. Heartbreak for Mohammed Salah. #LFC
Mane dagger x2 on Salah that's tuff man😭
Mane dunked on Salah again https://t.co/v0vX3KfFJ3
🇸🇳 Africa Cup of Nations🇸🇳 World Cup QualifyingSadio Mané 2-0 Mohamed Salah. https://t.co/qtNfgiUzvG
Mane said to Salah. COME LINK ME WITHOUT TRENT🤣🤣🤣🤣
Senegal beat Egypt to the Afcon trophy and beat them again for a WC spot. Items for Ballon d'Or propaganda for Salah getting destroyed by the same man! Liverpool fans will hate Mane for a long time.
Mane dunked on Salah’s head twice in the space of a couple of months, Salah’s never passing to him again 😭😭
Mane broke Salah's heart twice this year
I mean, just look at this. Salah sails his penalty over… and surely anybody would, given the lasers.Mane scores, Senegal wins the shootout, Egypt out of the World Cup https://t.co/tgHmCmW8uu
🇸🇳 Senegal - Egypt 🇪🇬 https://t.co/KxErStGNsa

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
