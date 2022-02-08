"Mane would shoot to the right" - Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski reveals what Mohamed Salah told him about Liverpool teammate ahead of penalty save

Egyptian goalkeeper Gabaski has revealed that Mohamed Salah gave him a crucial tip that led to him saving Sadio Mane's penalty.

Egypt and Senegal clashed to decide the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions and the west Africans were handed a lifeline when they were awarded an early penalty.

Sadio Mane stepped up to take responsibility but saw his effort thwarted by Gabaski who pulled off a magnificent save to deny the Liverpool man.

Both men, alongside Mohamed Salah, were in close discussions before the penalty was taken. The Zamalek goalkeeper has revealed that Salah told him the direction his club teammate would take the penalty.

According to MBC Egypt, the 33-year-old said:

"Salah told me: 'Mane would shoot to the right side, he is coming now because he knows what I am saying.'

"Mane said to me: 'I will shoot on the left,' then Salah replied 'Let's see.'"

Gabaski came into the tournament as Egypt's second-choice goalkeeper. However, he found himself thrust into the spotlight after first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy suffered an injury in the quarterfinal against Ivory Coast.

Gabaski went on to put up star performances for the rest of the tournament and was named the best player in the final.

Senegal and Egypt will rekindle hostilities next month with FIFA World Cup qualification on the line

The 2021 AFCON final served as a precursor to a marquee FIFA World Cup qualifying playoff tie in March.

Egypt and Senegal finished top of their respective qualifying groups and have been paired to face one another in the playoffs next month.

The tie is a direct knockout game for World Cup qualification, with the winner across both legs securing their spot on the plane to Qatar.

Both sides are among the heavyweights of African football but only one can make it to the Mundial. Senegal are currently ranked as the best team on the continent and would have been buoyed by winning their maiden international trophy.

Egypt, for their part, will be looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing the final to secure participation at the World Cup.

Other marquee CAF playoff fixtures for World Cup qualification include Nigeria versus Ghana and Cameroon against Algeria.

The first leg of the ties are scheduled to take place between 24-26 March, with the return legs taking place between 27-29 March.

