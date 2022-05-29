“Mannequin challenge is little bit outdated” – Fans rip apart Liverpool star after ‘terrible’ moment in Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool fans have torn into Trent Alexander-Arnold after being caught out by Vinicius Junior's winning goal for Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by the Spanish champions despite a dominant first-half performance and finishing with 20 more shots than them.

Thibaut Courtois was a thorn in their side as the Belgian produced a series of crucial stops and saves to deny the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Following a goalless opening stanza, Real Madrid came back stronger from the break and broke the deadlock in the 59th minute.

Federico Valverde played a sublime cross for Vinicius on the left and the Brazilian sneaked in behind Alexander-Arnold to make a simple finish from close range.

The English right-back, who's known to switch off in defence at times, was caught asleep at the wheel once again and the fans are absolutely livid.

He's been called out for his 'terrible defending' and appearing 'clueless' at the back at that moment, while some don't want to see him don the Liverpool colors again.

Here are some of the most notable Twitter reactions:

Liverpool's promising season ends in a whimper

Liverpool were on course for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies until recently, but will now end their 2021-22 season with just two.

With the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup titles already in the bag, the Reds saw their Premier League hopes squished on the final day following Manchester City's victory.

A 'cup treble' was still on the cards with a Champions League win but Real Madrid put paid to those hopes too.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Dirk Kuyt: “Liverpool’s season has failed. They played good football but you need to be decisive in May, and they weren’t." Dirk Kuyt: “Liverpool’s season has failed. They played good football but you need to be decisive in May, and they weren’t." https://t.co/fOs20DF42H

This will be particularly disappointing for Liverpool as they were on fire in the opening half and looked poised to avenge their 2018 final loss to Los Blancos.

However, they appeared to lose some of that momentum after the break, and the Whites pounced on the opportunity, making them pay in one swift move.

The Reds kept pushing for an equalizer, but struggled to create clear-cut chances. There was one moment where they thought they had scored, but Salah's effort was deflected by Thibaut Courtois, who made nine saves on the night. It was a case of many a slip between the cup and the lip.

