"Mannschaftskapitan" - Ralf Rangnick reveals how Manchester United could appoint new captain under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed the approach the club could take in approaching a new club-captain.

Harry Maguire was made Manchester United skipper by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2020. He has had a mixed time as the leader of the Red Devils squad and has suffered the ire of fans this season.

There has been a feeling that the English centre-back doesn't possess the leadership qualities to be captain of the thirteen-time Premier League winners.

Rangnick was asked whether Manchester United could make a change to the captaincy under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The current United interim boss revealed the way in which he would appoint a club-captain and named the process as 'Mannschaftskapitan'.

Rangnick said (via UtdReport):

"I can only tell you what I have done in the past — in Germany it's called 'Mannschaftskapitan' - the captain of the team. I strongly believe the captain should be elected by the team because he's called the team manager and we always did that."

The German coach continued,

"We always had a board of four or five players - we called it the 'Spielerrat' [players' council] - elected by the players. The player with the highest amount of votes was the team captain at the end. That was how I did it."

Despite having appointed a club-captain in the past in such a way, Rangnick is aware that many other managers take different approaches.

He knows that it'll be left up to Ten Hag to decide how he interprets the club-captaincy at Manchester United:

"I know a lot of head coaches don't do it that way. That's what I would do if I was still the manager next season but in the end, I'm not. This is something that Erik [ten Hag] will have to decide."

“So far, I had no contact. But I’m more than willing to help Erik and whoever in club to change everything for better”. Rangnick tells @sistoney67 : “I’m looking forward to working in advisory role at Man United and helping Erik as much as he wants”.“So far, I had no contact. But I’m more than willing to help Erik and whoever in club to change everything for better”. Rangnick tells @sistoney67: “I’m looking forward to working in advisory role at Man United and helping Erik as much as he wants”. 🔴 #MUFC“So far, I had no contact. But I’m more than willing to help Erik and whoever in club to change everything for better”.

Who would be in the running to become Manchester United captain?

Ronaldo (centre) will be a popular choice to be Manchester United's captain

With Erik ten Hag expected to hold individual meetings with the squad over the next three weeks (per Mirror), he may make a decision over the captaincy soon.

These five may be players Ten Hag looks at as possible candidates:

Harry Maguire - Despite shouts from many for him to give up the armband, the 29-year-old is still a presence at the back and Ten Hag may deem him fit for the role.

Cristiano Ronaldo - This would likely be the fans' choice. The veteran forward has won trophies across the globe and is seen as the most worthy leader.

Cristiano Ronaldo being a leader without the Captain’s armband. Cristiano Ronaldo being a leader without the Captain’s armband.❤️ https://t.co/eGdTMn6c8C

David de Gea - The longest serving United player, De Gea has been at Old Trafford for eleven years.

Bruno Fernandes - The Portuguese star has been the captain of his former side Sporting Lisbon and has shown his leadership on numerous occasions.

S cottt McTominay - An academy product, the Scot is a United boyhood fan who loves the club dearly.

It will be interesting to see who dons the armband for Manchester United next season.

