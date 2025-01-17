"Many bad players in that starting 11" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr reveal lineup for clash against Al-Taawoun

Al-Nassr fans are conveying their disappointment on X after Stefano Pioli named his starting XI to face Al-Taawoun, despite Cristiano Ronaldo being included. The two sides are set to lock horns in the Saudi Pro League at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium later tonight (Friday, January 17).

Bento Krepski starts in goal for the Knights of Najd. Sultan Al-Ghannam, Mohamed Simakan, Aymeric Laporte, and Nawaf Al-Boushail make up the defense. The midfield consists of Otavio, Ali Al-Hassan, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb. Cristiano Ronaldo is the lone forward up front to complete the starting XI.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite Pioli naming a relatively experienced team, fans have been left unhappy with Al-Hassan and Ghareeb's inclusions. A section of fans are also far from pleased with summer signings Wesley and Angelo not making the starting XI. Moreover, Anderson Talisca misses out entirely amid transfer links with Fenerbahce.

One Al-Nassr fan posted:

"SIGN SOME PLAYERS, still to many bad players in that starting 11"

Expand Tweet

Other fans reacted below:

"Ghareeb man … u have to play reasonably bruh. And damn i can’t stand Al Hassan," one fan commented

"No Wesley and Angelo.... Mane and Gareeb again," another added

"Alhassan wtf is this," another fan fumed

"If you compare the players of Al Nassr with the players of Hilal and Ittihad, it becomes clear why Al Nassr is out of the championship race," another pointed out

"They eliminated us from the King’s Cup" - Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli provides verdict on Al-Taawoun ahead of SPL clash

Al-Nassr manager Stefano Pioli believes his side will be facing an organized and formidable foe in Al-Taawoun in their Saudi Pro League clash. Al-Taawoun defeated Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. 1-0 in the King Cup of Champions Round of 16 earlier this season (October 29), knocking them out of the competition.

Pioli said (via @TheNassrZone on X):

“The match against Al Taawoun will be difficult. We will face a strong opponent who has many strengths. They are an organised, fast and dynamic team. Unfortunately, they eliminated us from the King’s Cup, so we are fully aware of the challenges we face. We will definitely have to give our best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will be aiming to secure all three points as they look to make ground on leaders Al-Hilal in the title race. The former are fourth in the table with 28 points from 14 games, 12 points behind Al-Hilal, with a game in hand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback