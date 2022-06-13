"Many clubs interested" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United target will decide his future 'in the coming days'

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has stated that Manchester United target Christian Eriksen could make a decision on his future soon.

Romano took to his official Twitter page to reveal that the Denmark international has garnered interest from many clubs. He also stated that Brentford have made a serious offer to Eriksen to extend his stay at the club.

His tweet read:

''Brentford have submitted a serious, important personal terms offer to Christian Eriksen - but the player is considering his options with many clubs interested. Eriksen will make his decision on the future club in the coming days.''

Christian Eriksen sent shockwaves around the world when he collapsed in the first half of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 fixture against Finland.

The former Tottenham man suffered a cardiac arrest and spent several minutes being resucscited by medics on the field in one of the scariest moments in footballing history.

There were genuine fears for his life, with his career taking a backseat. Many did not expect him to kick a football competitively again.

His contract with Inter Milan was terminated in December 2021, owing to a medical caveat in Serie A that prevented him from playing.

Brentford offered Eriksen a six-month contract in January 2022 when he received the medical all-clear to return to football. He performed admirably in his brief spell.

The club hierarchy were significantly impressed and have offered an extension, while clubs like Manchester United have also been linked with the 30-year-old.

Manchester United could offer Christian Eriksen another shot at the highest levels

Christian Eriksen in action for Brentford

Seven months ago, Christian Eriksen was unsure about the feasibility of his playing career. However, a lot can change in an instant and Brentford took a leap of faith to offer him a chance at top-flight football.

Having passed the audition with the Bees in flying colors, the Denmark international will be keen to settle his long-term future as soon as possible.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of the former Ajax man right from his days with Tottenham and might make a concrete offer this summer.

Eriksen, for his part, might be tempted by the prospect of playing for an elite side once again. However, they might feel indebted to Brentford for giving him an opportunity when nobody else did.

Thomas Frank's side took a leap of faith and reaped the dividends and this might play a role in Eriksen committing his future to the capital side.

However, at 30 years old, he still has a lot of football left in him and might consider moving to a bigger side that guarantees continental football.

The next step in Christian Eriksen's career remains to be seen. Football, though, is the ultimate winner as we continue to witness a modern great write the remaining chapters of his career.

