“Many congratulations my loves” – Cristiano Ronaldo poses with Georgina Rodriguez and children as couple celebrates kids’ birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a heartfelt message as he shared Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria's birthday. The Portuguese superstar took to social media to upload a snap with his family.

Ronaldo was spotted alongside Georgina Rodriguez, Alana Martina, Mateo, Ronaldo Jr., and Eva Maria. On his Instagram post, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote:

"Many congratulations my loves! Daddy is very proud of y’all."

Mateo Ronaldo and Eva Maria were born on June 5, 2017. They were twins and Cristiano Ronaldo's second and third child. Ronaldo Jr. is the eldest of the five siblings.

Ronaldo had his first child with Georgina Rodriguez, named Alana Martina. Rodriguez gave birth to baby Bella Esmeralda last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about his time at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent and made his debut in January. He has so far scored 14 goals and has provided three assists in 19 matches for the Saudi Pro League club.

The Portuguese, though, failed to win any silverware in his first half-a-season with the team. He reflected on the first few months with Al-Alamy. Speaking to the SPL's official media, Ronaldo said:

"My expectation was a little bit different. To be honest. I expected to win something this year. But not always the way things go the way we want. Sometimes we need patience, consistency and persistence to achieve things."

He added:

"We improved a lot. Let’s say this last five, six months, the team improve a lot. Even the league, all the teams improve and my team as well. It takes time sometimes. But, if you believe it's your goal, I think everything is possible. I expected to win something this year but we didn't. But next year I am really positive and confident that things will change and we'll do in a better way. So, let’s believe on that and work on that."

Ronaldo's presence in the league has given it great popularity. Karim Benzema is now set to join Al-Ittihad and Lionel Messi has been linked with Al-Hilal. Hence, the league is set to get more competitive next season.

