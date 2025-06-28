"Many of them won't get it" - Barcelona star happy that club misses out on FIFA Club World Cup

Barcelona star Raphinha has claimed that he is 'happy' that his side failed to qualify for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. The Brazilian lambasted the current football calendar, asserting that the summer is supposed to be vacation time for the players after a year-long season.

In the 2024-25 campaign, the 28-year-old broke out as a genuine superstar for the Catalan side. Forming a potent attacking triumvirate alongside boy wonder Lamine Yamal and veteran marksman Robert Lewandowski, he bagged 34 goals and 25 assists in 57 games across all competitions.

Although Barca won LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana and made the semi-finals of the UCL, they failed to qualify for the Club World Cup. Their group stage exits in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns negatively affected their UEFA coefficient, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid qualifying due to the two-teams-per-country rule enforced by FIFA.

While missing out on the new and expanded Club World Cup could be a big deal for a club of Barcelona's stature, Raphinha has no qualms about it. He said (via Tribal Football):

"Speaking particularly as someone who plays for a European team, we would (currently) be on vacation. Marquinhos and (Lucas) Beraldo, from Paris Saint-Germain, won the Champions League and didn't even get to celebrate properly. They came to the national team and then went to the Club World Cup. They still haven't stopped."

"Many say that this is an excuse. It may or may not be, but having to give up our vacations out of obligation is very complicated. It's our right. Everyone deserves at least a month of vacation. And many of them won't get it," Raphinha added.

Barcelona will kick off their 2025-26 campaign with a pre-season friendly against Japanese side Vissel Kobe on Sunday, July 27.

Barcelona are the second-most successful side in FIFA Club World Cup history

Spanish juggernauts Barcelona are the second-most successful side in the history of the FIFA Club World Cup.

From 2000 to 2023, the CWC was contested by the champions of every continent and the champions of the host country. It was played in a direct knockout-style tournament, with the European and South American champions getting a bye until the semi-final stage.

Barcelona won four of their five UEFA Champions League titles after the inception of the CWC - in the 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15 seasons. They made it to the final of the 2006 CWC, but lost 1-0 to Brazilian side Internacional.

However, their next three attempts at the Club World Cup were successful. They beat three South American sides - Argentine clubs Estudiantes (2-1) in 2009 and River Plate (3-0) in 2015, and Brazilian side Santos (4-0) in 2011.

