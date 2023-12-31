"Maradona's number 10 inspired Messi" - Ex-PL star responds to rumors revealing Argentina's plans to retire 10 jersey after Lionel Messi's retirement

Former Premier League footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft seemed to disagree with rumours that Argentina were set to retire Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey. Taking to Twitter, the Norwegian suggested that the iconic jersey could serve as an inspiration to future players.

"Imagine they had a Maradona as number 10…"

"Imagine they had a Maradona as number 10…"

He went on to add:

"Maradona’s number 10 inspired Messi! As will a new generation be inspired by Messi’s number 10"

The 36-year-old star is arguably Argentina's greatest-ever player. He played a key role for the side, scoring seven goals and bagging three assists as they won the 2022 World Cup. In all, he has made 180 appearances for the national side, scoring 106 goals.

Maradona was also an instrumental figure in Argentinian football. He bagged five goals and five assists in the 1986 World Cup, including the famous 'Hand of God' incident, leading La Albiceleste to their first-ever triumph. Overall, he made 91 appearances, scoring 34 goals.

The South American giants did try to retire Maradona's jersey number after his retirement in 1997. However, FIFA's strict rules over squad numbers meant they were prevented from doing so for official tournaments like the World Cup.

They will reportedly look to try again with the Inter Miami forward this time, with Argentine Football Association President Claudio Tapia telling an Argentine newspaper:

"When Messi retires from the national team, we will not allow anyone else to wear the number 10 after him. This number '10' will be retired for life in his honour. It's the least we can do for him."

Barcelona could offer Lionel Messi's iconic jersey to transfer target: Reports

Greenwood has impressed in La Liga this season.

Barcelona could offer Getafe attacker Mason Greenwood Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey should he choose to join them. According to the Sun, the Blaugrana are willing to offer the 22-year-old the iconic shirt as they look to beat off competition and sign him in the upcoming summer.

Messi tore up the records at Camp Nou while wearing the number after being handed the jersey prior to the treble-winning 2008-09 season. Apart from him, the likes of Diego Maradona, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo and Pep Guardiola have worn it.

Greenwood has been in fine form for Getafe since signing on loan from Manchester United, scoring five goals and setting up four more in 15 appearances.

A return to Old Trafford is believed to be unlikely, as Barcelona and other clubs like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in signing him.