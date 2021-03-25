Marc-Andre ter Stegen reveals the player he misses at Barcelona

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has spent seven successful seasons at Barcelona, playing with a host of international stars. During his time at Camp Nou, he has won ten major trophies while establishing himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

During a social media Q&A session on Wednesday, the German revealed without much hesitation that the teammate he misses most in the Barcelona dressing room is Brazilian defender Dani Alves.

"Any player who has shared a locker room with Dani will miss him. His energy is another LEVEL of Good Crazy happiness. Um abraço meu irmão @DaniAlvesD2," Ter Stegen wrote on Twitter.

Ter Stegen spent a brief while with Dani Alves at Barcelona after he was brought to the Nou Camp from Borrusia Monchengladbach in 2014. Alves, who was a long-time servant of the club, left Barcelona to join Juventus two years later.

Despite only spending two full seasons at the club, the pair clearly forged a bond. They were part of Luis Enrique's side that won the continental treble in 2015.

Dani Alves spent eight seasons in the blue and red of Barcelona, winning numerous titles and accolades during that time. The Brazilian right-back made 391 appearances for the Blaugrana while also creating 101 assists.

A key player under the likes of Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique, Alves won six La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League titles with Barcelona, along with three Club World Cup trophies.

The Brazilian is also part of a select group of players to have won the treble of European Cup, domestic cup and league title twice at the same club. Some of the other players are Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Gerard Pique, Pedro, and Sergio Busquets.

Can Sergino Dest recreate the same impact that Dani Alves had at Barcelona?

Barcelona have struggled to find a fitting replacement for Dani Alves after the Brazilian right-back left for Juventus in 2016. Sergi Roberto - who is primarily a midfielder - has often deputised in the role regularly.

However, the arrival of American defender Sergino Dest from Ajax this summer seems to have excited Blaugrana fans. The 20-year-old made 38 senior appearances in Amsterdam before moving to Barcelona, where he has already featured 32 times in all competitions this season.

With Ronald Koeman opting to play three central defenders, the American is enjoying life in the wing-back position. He played a starring role in the Blaugrana's 6-1 drubbing of Real Sociedad on Sunday, scoring two goals.

Time will tell if he is able to have the same galvanising effect Dani Alves had at Barcelona. However, his recent performances suggest that the American could have a successful stint at Camp Nou.