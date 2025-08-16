Marc-Andre ter Stegen shares 8-word message after Barcelona secure 3-0 win during LaLiga opener in his absence  

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen shared an eight-word message congratulating the club for its 3-0 win vs. Mallorca in their LaLiga opener. The German shot-stopper was not a part of the squad due to back surgery.

Things looked great for Barcelona within the first 10 minutes, as Raphinha scored the opening goal (7'). Ferran Torres scored a second (23') before half-time, and Lamine Yamal sealed the deal during stoppage time (90+4'). Two Mallorca players were also sent off with red cards in the first half. Joan Garcia started as the goalkeeper in the match, while Ter Stegen remained out owing to his back surgery.

After the match on August 16, Marc-Andre ter Stegen took to his Instagram story to congratulate Barcelona on their victory in the LaLiga opener. He wrote:

"Well done Team! Good start into La Liga!"

Ter Stegen's post on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@mterstegen1)

Ter Stegen is expected to remain out for around three months after undergoing back surgery. The goalkeeper was unregistered in LaLiga to make way for new registrations of Joan Garcia and Marcus Rashford, both of whom are new summer signings. It remains to be seen if Ter Stegen returns to the starting XI after regaining his fitness.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick throws light on Ter Stegen's situation at the club

Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

In a press conference ahead of Barcelona's clash against Mallorca, coach Hansi Flick addressed the club's alleged difficult relationship with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. The German said (via GOAL):

"I think the most important thing is that everyone talks. Marc and the club, and they've done that. The most important thing is that he's back and at his best. He's a fantastic goalkeeper, and the important thing is that he's ready to play. We'll all help him. We're all on his side."

Speaking of Joan Garcia, Flick added:

"That was a decision [to sign him] on everyone's part; we all decided to sign him. He's a great goalkeeper. Behind him is Szczesny. I'm happy with the situation as it is."

Hansi Flick's comments came after Ter Stegen reportedly went through a difficult situation with the Catalans. The German refused to let Barcelona send his medical reports to LaLiga, which could help free crucial salary space to register new signings such as Garcia and Rashford. However, the shot-stopper has since then changed his mind, allowing the club to free up space and register Joan Garcia.

Hansi Flick is reportedly keen on considering Joan Garcia as Barca's first-choice goalkeeper going forward, while Wojciech Szczesny will remain the second preference. It is unclear whether Ter Stegen will feature in his plans, but more clarity is expected after his return to full fitness.

