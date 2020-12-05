Marc Lawrenson predicts the result of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur clash

Former Liverpool footballer Marc Lawrenson has predicted the outcome of Arsenal's game against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend. The two sides have endured contrasting starts to the season, which makes their encounter even more interesting.

Tottenham are currently top of the league after their first ten games in the league. Jose Mourinho’s Midas touch seems to have transformed a talented Spurs side into contenders for the league title. However, the same cannot be said of Mikel Arteta and Arsenal.

The Spaniard took charge at the Emirates a year ago and helped the Gunners win the FA Cup last season. Arsenal started the season by winning the Community Shield, raising the expectations of Arteta’s team in the manager's first full season at the club. However, the optimism at the start of the season was soon drowned by the lackluster performances that followed.

Arsenal have just one win in their last five games in the Premier League and are currently languishing in 14th place in the league. Lawrenson does not expect the Gunners to improve their record against Spurs, predicting that Arteta’s side will go down to their rivals 2-0.

Lawrenson claims Arsenal lack leaders in the team

In his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson claimed that Spurs were the better team, thanks to Jose Mourinho’s philosophy.

"Tottenham are a better side than Arsenal, a more reliable side and they are superior defensively, which is in large part down to the manager and his philosophy," wrote Lawrenson.

Lawrenson also believes that the Arsenal defense will struggle against a flamboyant Spurs attack.

"Jose Mourinho’s forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have also been the best two players in the league and will give the Gunners defense a tough time assuming Kane is fit," predicted Lawrenson.

The former Liverpool footballer pointed out that Arteta lacked leaders in his team. He went on to state that the Gunners were struggling due to the absence of Thomas Partey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor form in recent weeks.

"Arsenal don’t seem to have leaders at the moment – so when the going gets tough, they don’t get going. Their new signing Thomas Partey looked a player in midfield, but just as he got started, he got injured. They really miss him. And, in attack, since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signed his contract… has he been away?" wrote Lawrenson.