Marcelo Bielsa sacked by Leeds United after poor run in Premier League

Premier League side Leeds United have parted ways with their manager Marcelo Bielsa after a poor run.

The 66-year-old was in charge of the side for three-and-a-half years, having assumed the reins in 2018. He had guided the Peacocks back into the top flight after a 14-year hiatus before securing a respectable ninth-placed finish last season.

However, Leeds' form drastically nosedived in the current campaign. The 4-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday proved to be the last straw that broke the camel's back for the Argentinian.

Leeds United @LUFC Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa Leeds United can confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa

In the club's official statement, Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani said in this regard:

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns, and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club, and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019-20 season, and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included."

Leeds have only won five times in 26 league games so far, but lost 13 times. That includes some absolutely humiliating scorelines such as 7-0 to Manchester City, 4-2 to Manchester United and 6-0 to Liverpool.

The West Yorkshire outfit are now languishing just two points above the drop zone, albeit having played a few more games.

BeSoccer @BeSoccerFR



0-4 contre Tottenham

6-0 contre Liverpool

2-4 contre Man United

3-0 contre Everton

🤝 3-3 contre Aston Villa



5 buts marqués

🥅 20 buts encaissés Mois de février compliqué pour Leeds United...0-4 contre Tottenham6-0 contre Liverpool2-4 contre Man United3-0 contre Everton🤝 3-3 contre Aston Villa5 buts marqués🥅 20 buts encaissés Mois de février compliqué pour Leeds United...❌ 0-4 contre Tottenham❌ 6-0 contre Liverpool❌ 2-4 contre Man United❌ 3-0 contre Everton🤝 3-3 contre Aston Villa⚽ 5 buts marqués🥅 20 buts encaissés https://t.co/6Lngh5u9ux

To arrest the slide and ensure their top-flight survival, Leeds United are now set to appoint a new manager as they thanked Bielsa for his work. Radrizzani continued:

"I have to act in the best interest of the club, and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position, and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season. Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements, and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Leeds United target Jesse Marsch to replace Bielsa

Leeds United are reportedly eyeing Jesse Marsch to replace the sacked Marcelo Bielsa.

The 48-year-old American left his position as RB Leipzig head coach in December after just five months in charge. He previously enjoyed success at their sister club Red Bull Salzburg, winning two league titles and and as many domestic cups, during his two-year reign.

