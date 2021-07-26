Marcelo reacts to being appointed the new Real Madrid captain

Marcelo has taken over as Real Madrid's new captain this season. The left-back has been named as the club's new captain after Sergio Ramos departed this summer.

Real Madrid released Sergio Ramos earlier this summer after rescinding the offer he had on his table. The Spaniard was stunned by the decision but has found a new home in France with PSG snapping him up for free.

With the legendary defender now away from Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has turned to Marcelo to lead his squad. The Brazilian was not used regularly by Zinedine Zidane but hopes to earn a place back in the starting XI under the Italian.

Speaking to Real Madrid's official website, Marcelo said:

"I learn a lot every season, there's always something new. I'm even more excited about this campaign because I'm Real Madrid captain.

"It's a dream come true for me and I believe I've done everything I can to be here for such a long time. I believe that as captain I'm the spokesperson for the team and I'll always look to help as much as I can, just like I've always done."

Marcelo is hungry to win trophies again with Real Madrid

Marcelo has taken his first stance as the new Real Madrid captain and urged his teammates to play at their best this season. He wants to lift trophies at the end of the season and claims the players are motivated to do well.

He said:

"We're aware that it's very tough to go through a season without winning a title, but we fought 'til the end of the season. I'm sure we're going to win something. We're very happy, we've still got players to come back from international duty or on holiday, but we're very motivated for the season to start."

Real Madrid finished 2nd in LaLiga last season – just two points behind the champions Atletico Madrid. In the Champions League, they were knocked out by eventual champions, Chelsea in the semi-final.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava