Marcelo picks surprise Cristiano Ronaldo trait as he builds ‘ideal’ Real Madrid player

Former Brazil defender Marcelo recently built his ideal Real Madrid player. The 36-year-old picked traits from some of his former Los Blancos teammates, including Cristiano Ronaldo.
In a recent interaction with DjMaRiiO (via Madrid Xtra on X), the former left-back was asked to build his ideal Real Madrid player. Marcelo picked Toni Kroos for the player's left foot and Mesut Ozil for the right foot. For passing ability, he mentioned Xabi Alonso and surprisingly picked Cristiano Ronaldo for speed.
Marcelo picked Raul Gonzalez, David Beckham, and Luka Modric for heading, free-kicks, and hairstyle in that order. He named Vinicius Jr as the best dancer and opted for himself for DJ and the funniest.
Marcelo, who retired from football earlier in the year, spent 15 seasons with Real Madrid. He joined in 2007 from his boyhood club Fluminense and became a legend at the Santiago Bernabeu The Brazilian made 546 appearances for Madrid, recording 38 goals and 103 assists. He is one of the club's most decorated players with 25 trophies.
Marcelo opens up on first encounter with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid legend Marcelo recently opened up on his first meeting with Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-Brazil international disclosed that he got into an altercation with the Portuguese star during an international game in 2008.
He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):
"My relationship with Cristiano started with a fight in the Brazil-Portugal match. I fouled him because he was too fast. I kicked him and he grabbed me. I tried too but he was too tall. Then I got a message that Real Madrid were going to sign him in two months. I joked, 'I'm leaving Real Madrid' but everything was good."
Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009 from Manchester United for a reported then-world record transfer fee of £80 million. He formed a strong partnership with Marcelo during their stint at the club. The pair shared the pitch 332 times and recorded 33 joint-goal contributions, with the Brazilian creating 25 assists for the Portuguese icon.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Madrid in 2018 with a club record 450 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. Marcelo, meanwhile, left the Spanish giants in 2022.