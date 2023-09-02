Marcelo reacts as Jude Bellingham grabs incredible late winner for Real Madrid against Getafe

An impressive last-minute goal from Jude Bellingham kept Real Madrid's perfect start to their La Liga campaign intact, as club legend Marcelo reacted on social media.

The 2-1 triumph against Getafe was a rollercoaster that had fans at the edge of their seats, especially as former Borussia Dortmund midfielder sealed a 95th-minute win for Los Blancos.

Madrid stumbled out of the gate in their season's inaugural home match. A clumsy back-pass from Fran Garcia resulted in an unfortunate giveaway and an early goal against them. The absence of the injured Vinicius Junior was noticeable, as Madrid couldn't dismantle Getafe's resolute defense.

The tables turned in the second half of the match. Toni Kroos joined the fray and provided a presence in the midfield that stumped Getafe's defense, creating much-needed room for his teammates. Joselu capitalized on this, notching his first goal since he joined the club.

Bellingham had had a strenuous night, shackled by Getafe's unyielding central defenders and their duo of holding midfielders. However, he shattered those chains with just four minutes left in added time. A deflected shot from Lucas Vazquez found its way to Bellingham, who coolly slotted it into the net after Soria had only managed a partial save.

His effort secured all three points for the Madridistas, guiding them to the top of the table, and Real Madrid legend Marcelo reacted on Instagram, writing, "Omg" with two smileys.

Marcelo has reacted to Jude Bellingham's injury-time win.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti backs Jude Bellingham for a sensational goal-scoring season

Real Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti has sky-high expectations for young ace Jude Bellingham, expressing confidence that the English midfielder can sustain his electrifying start.

Since trading Borussia Dortmund for Madrid, Bellingham has taken the Spanish league by storm. The 20-year-old has played an instrumental role in Madrid's unblemished record for the 2023/24 season, scoring an astounding five goals in just his opening quartet of games.

His seamless adaptation has left Ancelotti genuinely bullish about the young star's prospects, brushing aside the notion of an adaptation period. The manager said (via Marca):

“He can reach 15 goals without a problem. He moves very well, and that’s why he scores so many goals. He’s a player who learns very quickly. We don’t have to tell him things too many times."

As the English national team gears up for a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine, Bellingham will soon trade his Real Madrid duties for national responsibilities. But if his current form is anything to go by, the young midfielder looks set to exceed expectations at the international level.