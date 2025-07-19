Marcelo snubs Cristiano Ronaldo while naming dream 5-a-side team; explains why he won’t pick Real Madrid and Portugal hero

Real Madrid legend Marcelo snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his ideal 5-a-side team. The Brazilian opted to go with players who would be suitable for indoor football over the best ones on the normal pitch.

Ad

Speaking on a video shared by AS, Marcelo picked Manuel Neuer as his preferred goalkeeper for the 5-a-side team. The German was the only player in the side who was not a part of the Real Madrid dressing room while the Brazilian was at the club.

The legendary left-back named himself and Luka Modric as the next two picks in his side. He claimed that they can handle the defensive duties and also create chances from the back.

Ad

Trending

Toni Kroos was picked as the lone midfielder for the 5-a-side, with the final player being Isco. The decision to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo left the interviewer, David Broncano, stunned, and he was quick to question Marcelo.

The Brazilian was clear with his answer and said that the Portuguese superstar would not enjoy indoor football and said (via The Real Champs):

"Indoor football is different. I don't think Cristiano would want to play indoor football."

Ad

Marcelo has always remained vocal about Cristiano Ronaldo being the greatest ever footballer. He recently reiterated his stance on comparing the Portugal captain to Lionel Messi.

Real Madrid legend also spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In his conversation with David Broncano, Marcelo was also quizzed about Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. He believes that people forgot to enjoy the era of the two dominating football as they were more focused on comparing the duo. He said (via Mirror):

Ad

"We are fortunate to have played in the same era as Cristiano and Messi. Cristiano thinks he is better. He has said so. Remember that there was a time when it was really difficult because if Messi scored two, Cristiano had to score three. If Cristiano scored three, Messi had to score four. We've seen this live, and we've enjoyed it a lot. Many people want to compare them, but they forget to enjoy that."

Ad

Marcelo played 333 matches with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, and the two combined for 33 goals. They played a key role in the Spanish side's dominance in the UEFA Champions League from 2013 to 2018, when they won the trophy four times.

The duo also helped Real Madrid win the LaLiga title twice, as well as the Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España, and UEFA Super Cup, on two occasions each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More