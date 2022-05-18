Marco Reus chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus has made his pick in the seemingly never-ending GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The world-class duo have had a fierce rivalry over the last 15 years. Despite being in the twilight of their careers, they are still going strong, and their numbers get compared every season.

Each legend boasts his own massive fanbase who constantly push their case for being the greatest player of all time. It's a debate that has also drawn in countless players, both current and past, managers and even celebrities, as Messi and Ronaldo have ruled the footballing roost.

The latest player to have his say in this long-running discourse is Marco Reus, who has played against both of them a few times.

Find yourself someone as loyal as Marco Reus

During a rapid-fire interview with ESPN FC called "You Have To Answer", the playmaker was asked to choose between two options. After jumping over a few of them, he was asked - "Messi or Ronaldo?" - to which he responded:

"Messi!"

Reus has faced Messi thrice in his career, winning none. His first meeting with the former Barcelona great came in 2012 during an international friendly between Germany and Argentina, which the latter won 3-1.

The players then locked horns twice in the group stage of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League. Barcelona and Dortmund played out a goalless draw at the Signal Iduna Park, followed by a 3-1 defeat for Reus and co. in the return.

Reus' record against Ronaldo, though, is surprisingly good. He has won three of his seven meetings - all coming in the UEFA Champions League when the Portuguese was at Real Madrid.

Marco Reus chooses between Haaland and Lewandowski

Messi and Ronaldo weren't the only players Reus had to choose from; he was also asked to pick between Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski, 33, was Reus' teammate for two years at Dortmund. Meanwhile, the German has shared the dressing room with the 21-year-old Haaland for the last two and a half years.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lewandowski

Gotze

Hummels

Aubameyang

Gundogan

Dembele

Pulisic

Mkhitaryan

Sancho

Haaland



Marco Reus has seen them all leave Borussia Dortmund

Both strikers have been phenomenal in the Bundesliga, netting a glut of goals to form an interesting rivalry of their own. While Haaland has netted 86 times since arriving at BvB in January 2020, Lewandowski has bagged 153 goals in the last three seasons.

Despite Lewandowski's better numbers, Marco Reus chose the Norwegian after a long deliberation, saying:

"Oh Jesus Christ.....I'll take Erling!"

Lewandowski left BvB in 2014 to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer. Marco Reus has now played his last with Haaland too, as the 21-year-old is on his way to Manchester City this summer.

