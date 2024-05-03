Marco Reus decides to leave Dortmund after 12 years at the club

Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus will part ways with his boyhood club at the end of the season.

One of the greatest players to ever don the yellow and black of Dortmund, former captain and the club's longest servant Marco Reus will leave BVB at the end of the season. Reus, whose contract was set to run out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, has failed to reach an agreement for a contract renewal with Dortmund, Fabrizio Romano reported.

With him departing the club as a free agent, Marco Reus is likely to not sign for another German club. Dubbed as one of the most loyal clubs to ever play the game, Reus had previously declined reported offers from numerous clubs including Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich on multiple occasions.

Reus was highly influential at Signal Iduna Park, with the attacker featuring in 403 matches for Borussia Dortmund so far after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. His prolific contributions consist of 160 goals and 98 assists, making him one of the club's most revered figures.

Marco Reus' legacy in Borussia Dortmund and Germany

During his tenure, Reus won the Supercup thrice and clinched two DFB Cups. He was bestowed with the captain's armband ahead of the 2018/19 season by then-manager Lucien Favre.

Reus was often dubbed as one of the unluckiest players ever. His international career was marred by untimely injuries, that saw him endure heartbreaks on multiple occasions, notably missing out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph due to an ankle injury. Reus suffered a similar fate ahead of the 2016 Euros, with a late-season injury that ruled him out of the tournament.

Despite opting to skip UEFA Euro 2020, Reus guided his nation to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, the German had to endure yet another international setback, as he was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.