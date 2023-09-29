“Not the one who gets in front to go to war” – Van Basten once snubbed Lionel Messi in GOAT debate before special mention to Cristiano Ronaldo

Netherlands icon Marco van Basten once named his top three players in football history, shockingly snubbing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van Basten established himself as one of the best forwards in the world in the 1980s, scoring 283 goals in 379 appearances across all competitions. He also won 17 major trophies, including three European Cups before being forced to retire at just 28 due to a serious ankle injury.

The 58-year-old currently plies his trade as a technical director for FIFA. Last year, in an interview with France Football, Van Basten disclosed his top three players of all time. He said (via SPORTbible):

"Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff are, for me, the three greatest players in history. As a child, I wanted to be like Cruyff. He was my friend. I miss him. Pele and Maradona were also incredible."

He explained why he snubbed Lionel Messi:

"Messi is also a magnificent player, but Maradona has always had more personality in a team. Messi is not the one who gets in front to go to war."

The Dutchman also named three other players, including Cristiano Ronaldo as honorary mentions in the GOAT debate:

"I don't forget Cristiano Ronaldo, Michel Platini or Zinedine Zidane."

While the late trio of Pele, Maradona, and Cruyff have done more than enough to earn a spot in the top three, Lionel Messi's feats over the past year might contradict Van Basten's view.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner led Argentina to 2022 FIFA World Cup glory, scoring seven goals and winning the Golden Ball in the process. He has also flourished at club level at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Inter Miami.

"We've both changed the history of football" - Cristiano Ronaldo delivers final verdict on GOAT debate with Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo recently addressed the GOAT debate with Lionel Messi, drawing it to an untimely end.

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been endless for over a decade with both superstars reaching great heights to back up their claim.

The two veterans have dominated world football for nearly 20 years now, sharing 12 Ballons d'Or between them. In a press conference earlier this month for Portugal, Ronaldo said (via Sports Brief):

"If you like Cristiano, you are not obligated to dislike Messi. We've both changed the history of football and are respected. The rivalry between us is over. We shared the stage for 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, but we respect each other."

Both superstars left European football behind this year as they approach the twilight years of their careers. Ronaldo joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in January, while Messi joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent in July.