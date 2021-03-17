Marcos Rojo gives his take on Cavani's situation at Manchester United

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has said he has spoken with Edinson Cavani amidst rumors linking the Uruguayan striker with a move to Boca Juniors, where Rojo currently plies his trade.

Cavani joined Manchester United as a free agent last summer and has gone on to make a positive impact for the Red Devils. However, reports have claimed the 34-year-old may be on the move once again, with Cavani's father all but confirming a potential move to Boca Juniors after saying his son is unhappy in England.

Edinson Cavani is the first #mufc player to score each of their first four Premier League goals for the club in away games #mulive [opta] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 20, 2021

Rojo, who made his debut for Boca Juniors on Sunday, has also given his take on the situation and has claimed to have spoken with Cavani, with the duo spending a few months together before the latter's departure to Argentina in January.

“I spoke to him. I played a little with him. We were together for four or five months,” Rojo told TNT Sports.

“He’s a great professional and if he reaches Argentine football he would be a great star who would do Argentine football good.”

Cavani would decide with Manchester United on his future at the end of the season

Edinson Cavani for Manchester United

Cavani became a free agent in July last year after Paris Saint-Germain opted against renewing the striker's contract. He finally joined Manchester United on transfer deadline day in October 2020 on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another year.

Cavani has since been a regular in the side for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, scoring seven times in 12 starts for the club. However, injuries have largely limited Cavani's impact at Old Trafford and he has now been linked with a move away from the club.

Advertisement

His contract at Manchester United runs until the end of the season and has an option to be extended for another year so it is still to be seen whether he will remain at Manchester United next season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club will wait until the end of the season before having a sit-down with Cavani to decide on the player's future.

At the moment, Solskjaer is more concerned with getting his striker back to full fitness as they continue to compete on three fronts.

Edinson Cavani is only the second #mufc player to be involved in 3 or more goals in a Premier League game as a substitute (2 goals, 1 assist), after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Nottingham Forest in February 1999. [Opta] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) November 29, 2020