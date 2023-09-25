Marcus Rashford arrives at Manchester United training in spare Rolls Royce after he crashes into another car driven by old lady following Burnley win

As per The Daily Mail, Manchester United's Marcus Rashford was sighted pulling into the club's Carrington training ground in a backup £600,000 Rolls-Royce Cullinan. This follows a collision on Saturday night that damaged his £700,000 Rolls-Royce. The accident happened in the vicinity of Carrington after the team had returned from their victorious match against Burnley.

The England international forward collided with a car driven by a 74-year-old grandmother who was returning home after babysitting duties. In addition to the vehicles, a traffic light post and a bollard sustained damage in the late-night incident.

Despite the shocking circumstance, both drivers were reportedly unharmed but visibly shaken. Law enforcement agents conducted on-the-spot breathalyzer tests on both individuals, and no arrests were made.

Manchester United's medical team promptly assessed Marcus Rashford's condition and also extended medical assistance to the elderly woman. According to reports from The Sun (via The Daily Mail), the club arranged a taxi to escort the woman home as she declined a trip to the hospital.

Inside sources stated that the strength of modern vehicles played a considerable role in ensuring the footballer's safety, describing Rashford's car as 'incredibly robust'.

Notably, Marcus Rashford's involvement in the mishap didn't deter his commitment to the team. He was back in training on Monday afternoon, as Manchester United prepare for their Carabao Cup clash against Crystal Palace this week. Early indications suggest that he has avoided any physical injuries that would sideline him.

Off the pitch, Marcus Rashford is known for his fondness for high-end automobiles. The 25-year-old attacker recently added a third Rolls-Royce, a £560,000 Cullinan Blue Shadow, to an impressive collection that includes a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante.

Bruno Fernandes' volley seals Manchester United's 1-0 win over Burnley, Marcus Rashford fails to score

Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes scored an exceptional volley that led his team to a 1-0 triumph over Burnley this past Saturday. Marcus Rashford, who had been the club's main source of goals last season, failed to score, as he has managed just one goal in six Premier League appearances this season.

The game's solitary goal was a masterstroke of team coordination. Veteran Jonny Evans, making his first start for United since 2015 after rejoining the club on a one-year contract, floated a perfect pass over Burnley's defense. With the ball descending, Fernandes unleashed a right-footed volley that rocketed past Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford.

Earlier in the match, Evans himself had a goal negated by VAR for offside, rendering his assist all the more redeeming.

This victory elevates Manchester United to eighth place in the Premier League standings, accumulating nine points from six matches played so far. Conversely, Burnley remain ensnared at the bottom of the table, with a single point from five games and a goal difference that leaves much to be desired.