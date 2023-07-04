Marcus Rashford attends lingerie pyjama party in Los Angeles after rumoured split with ex-girlfriend Lucia Loi

Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford was seen enjoying a lingerie pyjama party in Los Angeles. The exclusive event was reportedly hosted by R&B artist PARTYNEXTDOOR.

Rashford showed off his drip as he rocked a pair of sunglasses and a stylish outfit to attend the party. The Manchester United star has reportedly split up with his childhood sweetheart Lucia Loi.

The pair were in a long-term relationship. Speaking about their split, a source close to the former couple said (via Daily Star):

“Marcus and Lucia haven’t been together for a number of months. It’s nothing complicated; the relationship ran its course and they remain very close friends, and have a lot of mutual respect for one another."

Marcus Rashford was United's leading attacker during the 2022-23 season. The Englishman netted 30 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 matches across competitions this past season as Erik ten Hag's team finished third in the Premier League. They also won the Carabao Cup and finished as the FA Cup runner-up.

Marcus Rashford snubbed by Gary Neville as Manchester United legend picked his Premier League Team of the Season

Marcus Rashford was one of the Premier League's outstanding attackers this past season. He single-handedly carried Manchester United's goalscoring responsibilities at times.

Gary Neville, however, snubbed Rashford when he picked his Team of the Season. The former full-back preferred Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli over his compatriot. Speaking about his choice, Neville said (via Metro):

"Rashford and Martinelli have almost identical stats. It just came down to the football and combinations I’ve seen from Martinelli and Arsenal’s season with his impact on it."

He furthered:

"When choosing a Team of the Season, you get stuck on a few positions. My challenges were goalkeeper, left-back, second centre-back to go with Ruben Dias and Rashford or Martinelli on the left. The rest for me were certainties in my mind."

Martinelli was a key player for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta's lot finished second in the Premier League. However, that doesn't undermine Rashford's form this past season. United will heavily rely on the 25-year-old once again in 2023-24.

