Marcus Rashford breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has admitted that he relished playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese icon's time at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a sensational return to Manchester United last year, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal. He rejoined the club 12 years after leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The forward's return was one that excited fans and other players in the Red Devils camp alike. However, the transfer soon turned sour after the club failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last term.

Ronaldo found himself struggling for playing time under new manager Erik ten Hag after pushing for a transfer in the summer. Upset with his deteriorating status, he launched a scathing attack on Manchester United and the manager in an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

The interview, in which Ronaldo accused his employers of betraying him, did not sit well with the English giants. It ultimately saw the two parties part ways by mutual consent last week.

Ronaldo has since gone on to help Portugal beat Ghana 3-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. However, his Old Trafford exit continues to be a huge talking point in the football world.

Rashford was thus inevitably asked about it during England's press conference ahead of their match against Wales on Tuesday (28 November). It is evident that the nature of Ronaldo's departure has not changed the 25-year-old's opinion of him.

The Manchester United forward expressed his delight at having been able to share the dressing room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He also did not shy away from admitting that the Portuguese icon remains his idol. Rashford said [via ESPN]:

"It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to. It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he’s done for Manchester United."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Marcus Rashford has high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo Marcus Rashford has high praise for Cristiano Ronaldo ❤️ https://t.co/5RIZEdkyCO

How did Cristiano Ronaldo fare during his second stint with Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo made 38 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils last term. He found the back of the net 24 times and provided three assists in those matches.

However, Ten Hag's arrival as the club's new manager in the summer saw Ronaldo fall down the pecking order. He managed to score three goals in 16 matches before leaving last week.

Poll : Who will top Group H in FIFA World Cup 2022? Ghana Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic 307 votes